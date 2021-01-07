State Rep. Clint Owlett presented Zachary Holler, a 2020 graduate of Wellsboro High School, with a flag that flew over the Capitol in Harrisburg.
Holler, 19, is currently enlisted in the U.S. Army.
“I enlisted for the benefit of college and to serve my country,” Holler said. “I’ve always kind of thought that’s what I wanted to do and I realized it more in high school. My father was in the Army, too.”
The son of Kevin and Samantha Holler left Wellsboro on July 7, 2020 for basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He completed the 10-week training and graduated on Sept. 17, 2020, the day that the flag he received flew over the Capitol.
Since September, Holler has been working on his Advanced Individual Training as a mechanic and returned to Wellsboro for leave over the holidays.
On Jan. 6, he left for a 14-day quarantine at Fort Lee in Virginia, then will head to his post at Schofield Base on Oahu Island, Hawaii.
Owlett said Samantha Holler asked that the flag be flown over the Capitol on the day of her son’s graduation from basic training. Owlett’s office made the request, and it was approved.
“It was really nice to get the flag and to meet Clint Owlett,” Holler said.
The serviceman plans to complete his four-year term, then decide whether to re-enlist. He hopes some day to own his own business, perhaps in the mechanic field.
“It’s kind of sad to leave, but once I get (to Hawaii), I’ll enjoy it,” Holler said. “I’m glad I did it.”