MORRIS — Last weekend, July 21-23, the Twin Streams Campground in Morris was flooded with dogs from all across the state when members of the Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club’s came to enjoy their annual Summer Campout.
“We’ve been to a lot of campsites, but this is the one that we like,” said club members Rick and Nancie Minicozzi, “The scenery is beautiful, there’s a lot of space and the campground has been really accommodating.”
Like many of the club members, the Minicozzis have traveled around the country to compete in sled dog races since they started in 1990.
“Everyone starts with a single Siberian husky, ” Nancie explained, “Right now we have 24 sled dogs. It’s very addictive.”
The Minicozzis’ collection may seem large to the uninitiated, but it pales in comparison to organizers Johnn and Nancy Molburg.
“The most that I’ve ever had at one time was 128 dogs,” said Johnn Molburg, who is one of the clubs board members. “That was back when I lived in New Hampshire where I was born. Right now, we only have 55.”
Johnn, who started racing sled dogs when he was five years old, was an early member to the club.
“The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club was started in 1971, and I joined in 1976 when I moved here,” he explained.
Johnn is an accomplished sled dog racer. He went to Germany in 2003 to compete in the World Championship.
“I finished 9 out of 45 racers at the age of 55. A lot of those racers are from places that are covered in snow all year long, so I surprised everyone. I celebrated that night with a bottle of champagne,” he said with a big smile.
Although many of the visiting puppies are used to pulling their mushers across more frigid terrain, they got to test their skills in the summer sun on Saturday morning for the Drag Race. The competition was held on the lawn near the camp store, where club members watched each other compete for the best time as their sled dogs pulled them across the course using bikes, scooters, gigs and runners.
While many of the racers were pulled by their dogs on timed runs, campers were also able to participate without recording their time in the spirit of fun. Racers weren’t required to be led by their sled dogs, some chose to give their smaller companions a chance to shine on the course. At one point, two campers even decided to trade their canines for canes and go toe-to-toe in an old-fashioned walking cane race.
Following the Drag Race, members competed in the Lead Dog Competition. The competition, which was invented by Natalie Norris, is a timed contest in which the driver has to guide a single lead dog around the three-barrel course using nothing but voice commands.
“The events are open for anyone who wants to come down and watch,” the Molburg’s explained, “We have a big chicken barbecue at the end the end of the day, too.”
Members Ron Klepao, Gary Hilbish, Hadlee Weaver, Aubrey Murosky and Kaylee Zimmerman were announced as the winners of the morning competitions. Campers also took part in their tradition of handing out Gag Awards, playfully poking fun at each and calling back to funny moments from throughout the year.
The evening wound down as campers gathered under Tioga County’s famous night sky to share a campfire, fit with guitars and singing.