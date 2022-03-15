The Pennsylvania Association of Student Councils had a full day of leadership-building activities, fun, networking and celebration as Wellsboro High School hosted the PASC Regional Conference, Region G on March 11.
Approximately 150 student council leaders gathered for workshops, games, meals, business meetings, a talent show and a dance in an event that spanned 11 hours.
Pennsylvania Association of Student Councils is comprised of Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties.
PASC offers school-based leadership opportunities, camps and scholarships for middle and high schoolers.
Wellsboro High School Principal Jeremy Byrd offered welcoming remarks and encouraged the group, most of whom did not know each other, to listen carefully to all viewpoints.
“You’ll encounter different viewpoints – listen and think,” Byrd said. “There are all kinds of different ways to accomplish something.”
Region G Director Bobbi Button called on students to work on building student council participation, which has waned in recent years.
“The leadership here is out of this world,” Button said. “We’re a winding road of a region – we encourage getting all schools to participate.”
Wellsboro coach John DeLeonardis was the first speaker of the day. He encouraged students to value their own worth in the world.
The students conducted PASC business and broke out into small groups for workshops and cooperative games.
When asked what the best thing is about being a student council member, a group of students from Troy middle and high schools chimed in with “making new friends” and “teamwork.”
Duncan Kirkwood was the keynote speaker. He is a Global Resilience advocate who began coaching soldiers to be mentally tough during his service in the Alabama Army National Guard.
He works today as a motivational speaker, presenting interactive programs on empowerment and leadership to young people and students.
Kirkwood’s theme was “Passion, perseverance and purpose.”
“Live your life like a GPS,” Kirkwood advised.
“When you set your GPS, it only gives you one step at a time — if you make a wrong turn, it reroutes. You’re already student leaders. Find your passion and take it one step at a time to get to where you want to be.”
At the end of his presentation Kirkwood had attendees yell 10 affirmations into their phones so that they could be reminded of their goals whenever they needed.
When asked what the students will remember from the motivational session, students said, “Never quit,” “Step outside your comfort zone” and “Listen — don’t ignore.”
Later in the day, PASC presented a donation to ThinkBIG, a charity that provides funds for families with children with cancer. The donation will assist with travel funds and other necessities not covered by insurance.
Amber Whitney was awarded the Advisor of the Year award for PASC, Region G. Whitney is a Technology Education teacher at Wellsboro High School.