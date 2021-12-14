Sisters Hayley and Stephanie Painter of Westfield are launching a delicious new venture, and it’s definitely a family affair.
Hayley and Stephanie are Painterland Sisters and their unique Icelandic yogurt has locals talking even before it is available in stores.
“This will be the only single-sourced Skyr yogurt in the country,” says Hayley. “And it will be the only organic, double cream lactose-free yogurt in the world.”
The Painterland Sisters grew up on Painterland Farms, which has been in the family for four generations.
Great-grandparents George and Martilla Painter started the farm in 1941. George taught agriculture and Martilla taught home economics in Cowanesque.
“They started with chickens and lambs,” said Hayley. “My grandparents John and Lynda bought the farm in 1971, and they started the cows.”
Today multiple generations live and work on the farm. After earning a degree in agriculture from Iowa State, Hayley returned home. Stephanie had completed a business degree at Susquehanna University and did the same.
“I always knew I’d come back to the farm,” Hayley said. “My question was, what do we do to see the farm succeed to the next generation?”
One of the answers has turned out to be Icelandic Skyr yogurt.
In January 2019 Hayley designed a milk processing facility for the farm, and a year later she and Stephanie made the decision to produce yogurt. The sisters received a Dairy Center of Excellence grant and a Farm Vitality grant.
“We were so picky,” said Hayley. “We sourced and taste tested fruit, figured out the best percentage of cream; I couldn’t even tell you the number of recipes we tested.”
The only process that is not farm-based is the processing and packaging of the yogurt. The sisters work with a tenth-generation Skyr yogurt maker who has the equipment for the special process.
Hayley explains that ultrafiltration, commonly used in Iceland, is what makes Painterland Sisters yogurt so unusual.
“The process takes yogurt, pasteurizes it and adds enzymes culture, and probiotics,” she said. “Filtering with pressure makes yogurt lose water and lactose, but maintains all nutrients, including whey.
“No thickeners are needed. There’s nothing added but organic cane sugar. We avoid non-nutritives and stevia.”
“We are really unique,” said Hayley. “We are family owned and women owned, and we process and grow everything on the farm. I call it full circle farming.”
Hayley and Stephanie’s grandfather John died in 2013 and his sons John, Brad and Clint inherited the farm. They and their wives Lori, Alysha and Maria raised their families there.
“Basically we’re jolly and smiling because we’re inspired to be like Grandpa John,” Hayley said. “He didn’t think about things too much; he dreamed big and just did it.”
Today the entire family works the farm: grandmother Lynda, her sons John, Clinton and Brad, and grandchildren Stephanie, Hayley, Jacob, Bryant, McGwire and Courtney.
“We will all be that next generation,” said Hayley.
Painterland Sisters also produces cheese and butter, and the farm continues to produce meat and other products.
“We have a great brand,” said Hayley. “We’re all about community — we couldn’t have done this without all the support we’ve had. We want to connect farmers and consumers, and we value transparency.”
Painterland Sisters will be concentrating on wholesaling on a large scale, but their yogurt will be locally available at Kim’s Country Store in Sabinsville, Owlett’s Farm Store in Middlebury and through Delivered Fresh.
The yogurt will be available in late January. Flavors include Vanilla, Plain, Strawberry, Blueberry Lemon and Meadowberry, a mixed berry recipe named after Stephanie’s daughter Meadow.
To learn more about Painterland Sisters’ history, mission and yogurt, visit painterlandsisters.com, find it on Facebook and Instagram, or view their videos on YouTube.