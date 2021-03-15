Lifelong Wellsboro resident Helen Putnam celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, March 14 at Country Terrace. Putnam, surrounded by family, waved to hundreds of people as they rolled by in a drive-by birthday parade.
Cars and trucks festooned with balloons and signs honked as they made their way under the Country Terrace portico where Putnam sat.
“Happy birthday, Helen!” attendees shouted from their cars. Many vehicles blasted birthday music, and signs read “Helen Putnam Dated Younger Men – Prince Philip!” and “Helen’s BFF was Mary Pickford”.
Visitors dropped off cards and small presents on their way through. Each car was checked for the names of the occupants, and names were announced to Putnam as they stopped to give their regards.
Putnam bravely withstood the cold temperatures and wind while seated outside (beneath a quilt) in a sash and tiara.
Helen Dartt Davis Putnam was born March 17, 1921 in Wellsboro, the eldest of five children born to Myron and Christine Peterson Dartt. She attended Wellsboro schools and graduated in 1939. She wed William Davis in 1946 and, many years after William’s death, married George Putnam in 1993.
Along with six children/step-children, Putnam also claims 17 grandchildren/step-grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren/step-great-grandchildren. She worked for the telephone company, Carson Finance and owned Davis Book and Gift Store in Wellsboro.
The parade was organized by the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro’s Member Care committee. Putnam is a lifelong member of PFC; she has served on many boards and committees and was the head of the Presbyterian Child Development Center, which was housed at FPC.