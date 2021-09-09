BLOSSBURG – Several parents of students in the Southern Tioga School District attended the board’s Sept. 7 work session to protest the mask mandate recently ordered by the acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, on behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf.
The order went into effect Tuesday, a full week after the start of classes in the district’s schools. The decision of the district to follow it didn’t sit well with some parents, many of whom didn’t wear masks to the meeting and refused one at the door.
Superintendent Sam Rotella opened the meeting by noting the lack of masks on some audience members. He has received numerous phone calls, text messages and emails from families asking about the order.
“We are forced to comply and enforce it. The repercussions of not enforcing it is that employees could be criminally and personally liable for anything that occurs if you don’t follow the mandate,” he said.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said noncompliance could also be a liability to the taxpayers too, and “the board would have no option.”
Board member Jim Nobles, who is director of Laurel Health Services, said there could be lawsuits for failure to enforce the mandate and it could be considered willful misconduct. Failure to implement the mandate could result in loss of funding from the state.
“Family members are aware it is not our rule, but we have been mandated that we follow it, so that is the place we are at. In the same way, exemptions to the order and guidance comes with that,” Rotella said.
If the audience does not use masks, the board will have to hold its meetings online.
There have been 28 positive cases of COVID-19 in the district, 20% staff, 80% students.
“Kindergarten got hit right off the bat heavily so we had to shut down a kindergarten class and we are closely monitoring others. We are trying to follow the CDC guidelines of 5% positivity,” he said.
Deb Worthington, of Liberty, a substitute teacher, said the board should ask questions and research.
“We need to ask ourselves why are we masking the least vulnerable population? Is anyone looking at the bacteria content inside their children’s masks? Our families need a board to stand up for us. It is time to stop being sheep and stand up to the wolf,” she said to applause.
Dawn Williams, also of Liberty, said that she was not wearing a mask to “peacefully protest.”
“I mean no disrespect, coming in here without a mask. The state constitution says all power is inherent in the people. We understand you as a board are caught in the middle. We need you to be the voice for our kids. Masking them is ridiculously cruel, they are better off getting the virus so their immune systems can develop natural antibodies,” she said.
Rachel Mary Ann Courtney of Covington said she is “seriously concerned how the intimidation to mask is being passed down by the administration to teachers to the students.”
“This is your job; you are the voice of our kids. We will stick up for our kids if you can’t do the job yourself,” Courtney said.
Ryan Massara, of Liberty, a worker in the oil and gas industry, said he was there to shed light on the danger of using masks.
“I work in the natural gas field every day. This device is what we use to keep safe. If it goes off, you immediately vacate the area,” he said
The oxygen measuring device went off after 10 seconds of being under the mask his daughter was wearing.
“Her oxygen levels are at 0.5%. The science shows that masks worn more than one hour could induce detrimental physiological effects,” he added.
Steven Dalton of Blossburg said “other districts are honoring exemptions signed by the parents, not a doctor. Look into how Coudersport has handled this.”
Lauren Adams, of Covington, a teacher’s aide, said she sits side by side with kids all day and it is “disgusting.”
“Windows are not open, it is hot, kids are cranky and miserable and they do share their masks. The masks are filthy. We need windows open, fans on. There is no fresh air for anyone. It’s bad,” she said.
The next board meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.