BLOSSBURG – Southern Tioga School District parents from the Liberty area had questions about the district’s focus on social emotional learning skills over “reading, writing and arithmetic” for the board Monday.
The board has been discussing the hire of Moritz Consulting to provide a two-year course to 22 members of staff on incorporating SEL into a future curriculum across all grades, K-12.
Elizabeth Evans, who has one student in the district, said that with the district below state averages in standardized testing, perhaps the district should focus more on core subjects.
“According to the latest information available, we are in bottom 50% of public schools, 40% math, reading 52%, all below state standards. I feel this board has contributed a lot to the mental health problems by just following orders,” she said.
Another parent, Deb Worthington, wanted to know if it would be possible to have a parent sit in on the SEL teacher training “just to qualm concerns.”
“It would be nice to have a sample curriculum for parental access. ... We really don’t want any bad in our schools. We really just want our teachers to teach,” Worthington said.
Moritz Consulting representatives, Amy Moritz, sole owner, and Ellen M. Conners, a former teacher and administrator who said she considers herself an educator, attended the work session to present an “overview about what they will be doing over the next two years.”
They met for the first time with the select group of educators Monday.
Moritz told the board “This course was born out of necessity.”
“Districts that started to understand that being educated and being successful in life involves a lot of other things. We are teaching people how to organically teach how to deal with conflict, how to deal with days when you feel like quitting. We teach districts how to weave that in, so it makes its way into every subject,” said Moritz.
Conners said they determined through engagement with other districts, including Northern Tioga School District, that “there was a missing piece” to the education system.
“We left today and they kept saying we already do this but it’s not as intentional. ... I understand people’s trepidations, but this will elevate and amplify what you want for STSD: career ready skills, core competencies, learning standards, English language arts and mathematics,” Conners said.
Board member Kyle Heyler asked how the results of SEL could be measured.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. Are there guidelines we have to meet?” he asked.
Both women said it was impossible to measure with standard testing because there are different standards for SEL.
“Career educational standards are mandatory, you will find SEL language in academic standards as well. In some cases, it is required, some not. That’s why it’s a hard thing to answer because there are different standards,” Moritz said.
Conners added that skill sets such as speaking and listening are intentionally integrated into the curriculum, which will be “totally customizable.”
Moritz clarified “we tell you how to do it, not what to do.”
“The skills you choose to focus on are up to you, so we are focused on the process not the content specifically. The customizable part is up to you,” she said.