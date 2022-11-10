BLOSSBURG – It was standing room only at the Southern Tioga school district board of directors work session Monday night, with most of the two dozen or so visitors there to discuss their concerns about the district’s plans to implement social emotional learning, also known as SEL.

Superintendent Sam Rotella started the meeting with the statement he posted online refuting “rumors” on social media that the district was planning to indoctrinate its students with critical race theory, gender ideology and sexualization of students. He also denied that there are litter boxes in the girls’ bathrooms at the schools.

