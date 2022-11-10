BLOSSBURG – It was standing room only at the Southern Tioga school district board of directors work session Monday night, with most of the two dozen or so visitors there to discuss their concerns about the district’s plans to implement social emotional learning, also known as SEL.
Superintendent Sam Rotella started the meeting with the statement he posted online refuting “rumors” on social media that the district was planning to indoctrinate its students with critical race theory, gender ideology and sexualization of students. He also denied that there are litter boxes in the girls’ bathrooms at the schools.
“They are categorically false. The process we are engaged in is a two-year process, developing and creating curriculum, which was voted on in a public meeting,” he said. “We are focusing on skill acquisition, managing emotions, achieving goals, showing empathy, maintaining relationships and making good decisions.”
Jackie Ogden, of Covington, said she didn’t want it to be a “you against us” situation.
“We are all concerned and there isn’t one person in the room that doesn’t want what’s best for the kids, but the way we do that, is the question. Would parents have access to this curriculum in its entirety? If not, why do you not want parents to question what this is all about? These are our children, and we should be protecting them period.”
She also questioned the necessity of something new when, in her view, the five components of SEL are already being taught.
“This is the beginning of parents’ rights being infringed upon. We as parents have had concerns for a long time. With all due respect, the public questions deserve a public reaction. I think the concerns should be taken more seriously,” she said.
Mike Wilson, of Blossburg, presented what he called a list of “parental rights” he sent to each board member and asked to have approved as a resolution.
Among the items on Wilson’s recommendations was to “protect the inherent rights of parents by forming policies, a complete transparency policy, full disclosure of curriculum, lesson plans through communication, implement policies that reinforce the parents right to make decisions regarding the control of their children, full access to records, prohibit procedures that inhibit staff from notifying parents are students in critical decisions regarding physical, mental and emotional wellbeing and prohibit class discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity as well as enforce parental notification of healthcare decisions,” before his three minutes was up.
Liz Nearhoof of Liberty, expanded on the context of SEL using the CASEL system which means collaborative for academic, social and emotional learning. This, she said, is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the American Rescue Plan Act and other left of center organizations with liberal agendas.
“In 2020, they announced an update to integrate racial identity, affirm identities of students, and educational equity. SEL must contribute to anti-racism, this is the language of Critical Race Theory. I find that concerning. A study by The Pioneer institute, Boston, concluded that CRT can damage students,” she said.
A friend from Mansfield used her time to continue reading what Nearhoof had written.
“This school is ranked below 50% (in state testing for math, science and reading). How will this increase academic rigor? I don’t think a curriculum based on a CASEL is a productive one. SEL is used as a means of pushing CRT and gender theory. Let the teachers concentrate on their expertise,” she read before the last commenter, Laura Mullins, said “that’s enough,” and walked to the podium to speak her piece.
Mullins, of Blossburg, a former teacher in the Williamsport School District, thanked Rotella for his email providing information on the program.
“... I can tell you SEL is taught in schools whether there is a curriculum or not,” she said. ”I taught in the Williamsport High School, and whenever there are conflicts, it gave teachers a roadmap to follow. Our kids are human so these things will come up. SEL provides a district approved program to handle situations as they come up.
“I have looked through all these programs and they are not pushing CRT, gender identity and sexualization of children,” she continued. “These increased children academically by 11 points, improved positive attitudes toward self and others. I am disappointed that fear mongering has influenced the view of this because as a teacher I know this is helpful for our kids.”