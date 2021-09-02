WELLSBORO — You could hear the difference in the voices of the speakers at the third annual International Overdose Awareness Night.
Speaking from the balcony of Harbor Counseling, the people in long-term recovery from drug and alcohol abuse spoke with passion and encouraged others to seek help. The parents who had lost children to the disease spoke through tears, stopping occasionally to control their emotions, while offering a helping hand.
The goal of the event, held Aug. 31, was to prevent addiction and overdose deaths, reduce the stigma of addiction and remember those who lost their lives.
About 100 people turned out to see friends and counselors, share a picnic barbecue pork dinner, get certified in administering narcan, listen to speakers, read the names of overdose victims and release balloons in their memory.
Harbor Counseling received an update on the parking lot and grounds prior to the event. Tracy and Brad Pequignot resurfaced the parking lots, painting the parking lines purple, the color of overdose awareness. Matayah Nickerson painted a mural on the lot featuring a purple ribbon, stylized flowers and swallows.
“We’ve lost so many people out of this community in the last few years, a couple hundred,” said Mike Spencer, Harbor’s clinical director. “The last year and a half, it’s all about COVID, but still people are dying of overdoses every day.”
In 2020, 93,000 people died from an overdose, enough to fill Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Pennsylvania had the fifth highest number of overdose deaths in the nation.
Lynnette Heckler, whose son Michael Yawger died from an overdose in 2016, lost her nephew to opioids on the anniversary of her son’s burial. She found herself helping her sister’s family navigate through “a horrible, horrible time.”
“We don’t talk about it enough,” Heckler said. “Five years ago, we as parents brought this issue to light in Tioga County. Now you don’t hear about it unless you know someone who knows someone.”
The pandemic did challenge getting people into treatment, maintaining sobriety and accessing support, said Spencer and Lisa Appleby, a Harbor counselor.
“We’ve seen a surge of overdose deaths since COVID and we’ve also seen a rise in the warm handoff program with the hospital,” she said.
In this program, when a person is treated for an overdose at the hospital, the staff contact Harbor so the patient can receive services immediately, moving them from crisis to treatment, Appleby said.
The program was instrumental in getting treatment for his son, said Rob Repard, president of the Harbor board. He encouraged others to get help.
“It’s OK to want to use, but you can’t so you have to reach out to somebody.”
Cyndi Compton lost her son, Isaiah, to opioids on Oct. 17, 2020. She told how she had to make funeral arrangements, settle his estate and clean the blood from the floorboards of his apartment, crying the entire time.
“If you’re heading in the wrong direction, please reach out to somebody,” Compton said. “Change is hard work. Recovery is hard work, but it can be done and it’s worth it. You’re worth it.”
Those in recovery spoke about finding a higher power to help during times of struggle.
“I pray for the knowledge to do better than yesterday, and the day before that and the day before that,” said Heather Williams.
“I found I can have all the knowledge of the world, but without God, none of it is possible,” Isaac Kolb said.
For more information, call 570-724-5272, visit www.harbor-counseling.org or find Harbor Counseling on Facebook.