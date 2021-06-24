WELLSBORO — After 39 years, Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department Executive Director Pete Herres is calling it.
At the June 21 meeting, Herres announced he will retire Dec. 21.
He commended the people who have served on the executive committee and volunteers who have supported the department.
“There really is a volunteer spirit in Wellsboro that lets us have a self-sufficient recreation program that uses no tax dollars,” Herres said.
The department was assembled through a three-way agreement between the borough, school district and former Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, now UPMC Wellsboro, with each entity contributing toward the program. Since then, at least 29 other programs across the state have been modeled after Wellsboro’s program.
Jack Lewis, who recently died, was one of the attorneys who brokered the partnership, said committee member Tim Sinclair.
“It’s not one person; it’s been a multitude of people who are responsible for the success of this program,” Sinclair said.
Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Wellsboro, said there will be discussions on replacing Herres.
Before leaving, Herres did point the board in the direction of what will be a critical project: replacing the 50-year-old Packer Pool.
The pool opened on time and is operating. There’s a water leak this year, but there’s always been a water leak. Still, the end of the pool’s life is approaching, warned Herres.
“You’re going to really seriously need to think about renovating the pool or building a new pool,” he said.
Typically, pools in the northeast have a life span of 20-25 years. A feasibility study a few years ago set a cost of replacing the pool at between $4-$7 million. The plans would incorporate several water park features, yet still have 25-yard swim lanes for Wellsboro’s youth summer swim team.
Designing and finding grant funding for the project is at least a two-year process and all grants require a 50/50 match from the municipality.
Location will also be key, Herres said. There is insufficient parking at Packer Pool right now, he said. The park could accommodate the pool and needed parking, if the borough relocated the tennis and basketball courts and playground.