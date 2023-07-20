The Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group, a local environmental organization, has raised concerns regarding the proposed location of a new well-pad on Tioga State Forest land on Mt. Nessmuk.

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, a segment of National Fuel Gas Company, currently has two developed well-pads, Pad D and Pad K, on State Forest Oil and Gas Lease Tract 007 in the Tioga State Forest.

