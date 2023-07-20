The Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group, a local environmental organization, has raised concerns regarding the proposed location of a new well-pad on Tioga State Forest land on Mt. Nessmuk.
Seneca Resources Company, LLC, a segment of National Fuel Gas Company, currently has two developed well-pads, Pad D and Pad K, on State Forest Oil and Gas Lease Tract 007 in the Tioga State Forest.
“Tract 007 is Tioga State Forest land north of Route 6,” said Bryn Hammarstrom of PCHPG. “Pad K is near Matson Trail and Pad D is right by Baldwin Run Road. Pad D was build almost two miles from Pad K and the connecting road qualifies as disturbance acreage, which is the amount of land that is legally allowed to be disturbed by the development.”
“It’s almost a football field wide,” Hammarstrom continued, “It’s no longer interior forest, now it’s an interruption to the wildlife.
“Since the development of Pad D, Baldwin Run Road is now an industrial freeway as well. It’s a gash in the State Forest,” he said.
“The proposed location of Pad L, the new well-pad on Tract 007, is almost two miles south of Baldwin Run Road on Mt. Nessmuk,” said Hammarstrom. “We are not protesting the development of a third well-pad, our goal is to minimize the impact of that development. We believe that a location nearer to Baldwin Run Road would have less of an impact.”
According to Hammarstrom, “The Bureau of Forestry arranged a meeting with Jason Albright, Assistant State Forester, in response to our protests that included locals, Seneca Resources, and PCHPG. They showed presented a slide show and talked to us about the placement.”
“Advances in technology have allowed for the ability to drill horizontally, so fracking companies are no longer constrained to drilling their wells straight down,” Hammarstrom explained. “Seneca says that this site is optimal for geological reasons, but their research is proprietary information and not available for review. During the meeting, however, the Bureau of Forestry said that the placement was chosen because it would allow Seneca to drill horizontally to access privately owned land in the future.
“The placement is convenient for Seneca,” Hammarstrom continued, “but they’re basically saying that they are allowing Pad L to be developed in this location to accommodate their business interests rather than minimizing the impact to the environment and landscape.”
According to Hammarstrom, “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a decision a few years ago that mandated that state employees act as trustees of the state’s natural resources for future generations.”
In a letter sent on May 8 to Cindy Dunn, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PCHPG wrote that approving the proposed location for Pad L “would cause immediate harm both to nature and to public use and enjoyment. Mt. Nessmuk is criss-crossed with numerous hiking trails, is the water source of the pristine aquifer which fed the USGS Trout Fishery Research Station [and many private wells], and is home to ‘interior-forest-dwelling’ wildlife, from birds to reptiles. It includes part of the annual Green Monster trail course, and is used extensively both by local folks and by tourists, for hiking, birding, mountain biking, hunting in season, and for solitude as well. PCHPG believes that Pad L placement must be as close to Baldwin Run Road as possible, since the route has become an ‘industrial highway’ (Seneca employee terminology), and [is] already a major fault-line dividing [Tioga State Forest] into northern and southern sections.”