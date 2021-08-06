WELLSBORO - A peaceful protest calling for a forensic audit of the county’s voting machines became less peaceful when counter protesters arrived soon after it began.
Between 80 and 100 people gathered outside the Tioga County Courthouse this morning, Friday, Aug. 6, calling for the county commissioners to allow the forensic audit requested by state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
After assembling on the Green, the group carrying signs and flags crossed Main Street to gather on the steps and sidewalk outside the main entrance. Johnny Berguson led the protest, bringing different speakers up the stairs to speak, sing patriotic songs or recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
The group included people wearing Lycoming County Patriot shirts, military gear and carrying firearms. American and Pennsylvania flags were carried, along with yellow ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ and Trump flags.
“We’re here to encourage the commissioners to do the right thing,” said Bob Pryor, a pro-audit protester. “Audit the vote, don’t worry about the machines, and don’t let the governor intimidate you.”
Passions ran high Friday. Four members of the county Democratic party approached the group a few minutes after the protest began at 11 a.m. That resulted in multiple face-to-face shouting matches between individuals and with speakers. Vulgarities and hand gestures were exchanged.
“It was a stolen election” chanted the group, to be met with “It’s a big lie” from one counter protester. “Voter ID” and “Audit the vote” were also chanted by protesters.
Juanita Berguson, who organized the event, told protesters, “It’s past time to sit passively by and say it will all be sorted out in the end. Demand an audit. Our vote is our voice.” The last five words were picked up and repeated by the protesters.
“We want a forensic audit. We want to get rid of the voting machines,” said Juanita Berguson after the 40-minute protest.
The tabulators in the county’s voting machines have been discovered to be web-enabled, meaning the machines can be accessed through the Cloud, she said.
“We can only demonstrate if they are or are not with a forensic audit,” she added. ”The fear that the machines will be decertified isn't; we don’t want them. We the people do not want machines.”
The counter protestors said there was no voter fraud, that the county election office and return board verified the equipment provided a fair and accurate count.
“There should be no forensic audit. We had a free and fair election and Biden won,” said Yolie Canales.
In July, Mastriano requested that Philadelphia, Tioga and York counties voluntarily submit to a forensic audit. Soon after, Veronica Degraffenreid, the acting Secretary of State of Pennsylvania, issued a directive that she would decertify any voting machines to which a county provides access by a third party.
She did just that in Fulton County which, at the request of Mastriano, allowed Wake Technology Services Inc. access to its Dominion voting machines.
Last week, Tioga, York and Philadelphia county officials said they would not allow access. County commissioners here said it would require $1.3 million to replace the equipment by Aug. 20, when the election process would begin for military and overseas voters.
In addition, Tioga County commissioners received threatening messages via text and social media. Security was increased at the courthouse in response.