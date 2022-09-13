Pennsylvania College of Technology earned the No. 4 berth among Top Public Schools-Regional Colleges North in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, published today. The college ranked No. 6 in Best Regional Colleges North when private colleges were included.
Additionally, Penn College earned a pair of No. 2 rankings in Best Colleges: for Best Colleges for Veterans-Regional Colleges North, and for Best Undergraduate Teaching-Regional Colleges North (tied).
The college ranked No. 3 in the Most Innovative Schools-Regional Colleges North category.
Other rankings for Penn College include No. 15 for Best Value Schools-Regional Colleges North and No. 37 for Top Performers on Social Mobility-Regional Colleges North.
“Penn College’s exceptional performance in the 2022-23 Best Colleges rankings is a testament to our unique educational mission and ongoing commitment to serving students,” said President Michael J. Reed. “Our graduates continue to be in high demand in the workforce because of the relevant skills they learn in our hands-on labs – from faculty with real-world experience – in a host of STEM-related programs. It’s an innovative, time-tested model that has served us well for more than a century.”
The latest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges, now in its 38th year, assessed an all-time high 1,500 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. U.S. News’ directory of institutions contains each school’s rankings data and key characteristics about majors, campus life, costs of attending and more. Users can filter schools by selected academic and nonacademic characteristics along their priorities.
U.S. News calculated 10 distinct overall rankings where colleges and universities were grouped by their academic missions. For each ranking, the sum of weighted, normalized values across 17 indicators of academic quality determines each school’s overall score and, by extension, its overall rank.
