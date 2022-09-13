Pennsylvania College of Technology earned the No. 4 berth among Top Public Schools-Regional Colleges North in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, published today. The college ranked No. 6 in Best Regional Colleges North when private colleges were included.

Additionally, Penn College earned a pair of No. 2 rankings in Best Colleges: for Best Colleges for Veterans-Regional Colleges North, and for Best Undergraduate Teaching-Regional Colleges North (tied).

