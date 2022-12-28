Nina Coolidge, a 2020 Wellsboro graduate and current Penn State University student, recently learned she is a recipient of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Award.
Coolidge, a former 4-H and FFA member, is currently a sophomore at the university’s Main Campus where she is studying agriculture and extension education. Her goal is to become a high school agriculture teacher.
Coolidge and the other award recipients will be honored at a breakfast Tuesday, Jan. 10, of Farm Show Week, Jan. 7-14. She will receive the award later that day during the Livestock Sale.
The amount of the award will be released that day. Awards are based on the recipient’s Farm Show involvement, academics, financial need, 4-H and/or FFA involvement and community service.
“I had decided to apply for this scholarship because of my involvement in FFA and the Farm Show,” Coolidge said. “The Farm Show is highly esteemed here in Pennsylvania and really around the country with so many people coming into it. I just wanted to try my luck against hundreds of other well-deserving students.”
She showed a market hog at 2019 Farm Show and was involved in creating displays and informational display boards while a member of the Grand Canyon FFA Chapter at Wellsboro. Coolidge helped with a tractor restoration presentation at a farm show. she’s also done floral design.
During the virtual 2021 Pa. Farm Show, Coolidge served on the Pa. Farm Show Junior Committee and will serve on that committee in 2023. The Junior Committee is responsible for planning some of the smaller events, welcoming all youth market exhibitors as they move their animals into the barns “whether it’s 9 a.m. or 3 a.m.,” she said. The group also hosts an exhibitor party and auction, the latter to pay for expenditures and scholarships.
Coolidge is excited to return to Harrisburg for the event and excited to tell the story of Pennsylvania agriculture to the people who attend.
“I think people are excited with the Farm Show because the Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural display. Because of that, there is agriculture all across Pennsylvania and really across the nation,” she said.
Coolidge is currently soliciting donations for the auction. She looks forward to sharing those introductions to agriculture with people from urban settings and helping them understand how they can be involved in agriculture outside the farm.
“It’s not really a competition to see who has the biggest and the best — although there are competitions — but it is really about celebrating what each person is able to accomplish with business and companies in agriculture,” Coolidge said.
She plans to use the Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Award to help offset costs of an ag educational experience to Belize this spring.
Prior to the trip at spring break, she will complete a research project and prepare a presentation on ag education to give in Belize.
“This really excites me because I’ll really be able to experience spring break by getting to travel and use the trip as a professional development moment and use it for my students when I do become an ag teacher,” Coolidge said.
Coolidge has just completed a year as an officer for the State FFA Association, and will serve as treasurer of the PSU Alumni and Supporters in 2023. In addition, she is a member of the Block and Bridle campus livestock club at PSU, while holding down a job as a server at Hoss’s.