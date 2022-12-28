Nina Coolidge

Nina Coolidge, a 2020 Wellsboro graduate and current Penn State University student, recently learned she is a recipient of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Award.

Coolidge, a former 4-H and FFA member, is currently a sophomore at the university’s Main Campus where she is studying agriculture and extension education. Her goal is to become a high school agriculture teacher.

