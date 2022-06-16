With restorations complete, the Lounge inside the Penn Wells Hotel is finally open; re-welcoming locals, visitors and guests alike.
For over 85 years, the Lounge has been a place to congregate, indulge in food and beverages and catch up on news, events and gossip.
Included as part of the Penn Wells Hotel (built in 1869), the Lounge has seen many changes: boot and shoe shop, millinery and an insurance agency. During the Roaring '20s, the Lounge saw the additions of a wood burning fireplace and mahogany woodwork.
In 1926, the Penn Wells Hotel was purchased by the Wellsboro Hotel Company. The Lounge served as a comfortable meeting room and nothing more, because of prohibition.
On Dec. 5, 1933 prohibition was repealed, giving way to the birth of the now-famous Lounge. Is it possible that celebrities visited the Lounge, possibly enjoying a meal and beverage while appreciating the warmth emanating from the fireplace? It is said that comedian Groucho Marx and actress Joan Crawford stayed at the hotel, so the premise is credible.
For several decades, the Lounge flourished as a popular and convenient go-to spot downtown. Then, in March 2020 the world-wide pandemic started. Many businesses, including the food, beverage and hotel industries, had to brace themselves for the impending shortage of revenue.
The pandemic, coupled with a broken steam pipe, prompted the decision to temporarily close the Lounge.
“Because of the occupancy restrictions in place, we decided that it would be a good time to do some restorations in the Lounge, while keeping the dining room open,” explained Ellen Dunham Bryant, president of the Wellsboro Hotel Company.
For Bryant, it quickly became a labor of love.
“Maintaining the original character of the Lounge was very important," Bryant said. "It had to be preserved.
"We could have opened the Lounge sooner and yes, that would have been easier," continued Bryant, "but it was imperative that we not only recognize, but honor the true integrity of the Lounge. So, we purchased materials that would keep that integrity intact.
“After all, the entire goal of this most recent 'renovation' was meant to restore the Lounge, while keeping in mind the history of the Penn Wells and its representation in the community.
“The woodwork throughout the hotel and lounge is mahogany," Bryant added. "So, when mahogany boards were discovered in an old barn here in Wellsboro and deemed to be over 100 years old, I considered the possibility they were stored with the other woodwork that was placed here. So we purchased them. Now, they are columns supporting the shelving behind the bar."
Reopened on May 6, the Lounge now sports new flooring, seating and lighting. The larger, retro-style, granite bar offers additional seating and a state-of-the-art tap system. A side door, unused in the past, is ADA compliant. Bookshelves have been installed, offering the public reading material while relaxing.
“The inspiration for the bookshelves came from 'books' wallpaper placed on that same wall in the 1940s,” mused Bryant.
When asked if the iconic fireplace will be in use during the winter, Bryant replied. “Of course. The fireplace is, after all, the focal point as soon as you walk into the Lounge.
“Seeing people's reactions to the restorations are so rewarding” Bryant said. “Many have expressed how much they've missed it.”
The Penn Wells Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays only and is also available for private events. Closing times vary. For more information, you can visit their facebook page or visit www.pennwells.com.