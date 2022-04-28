Monies from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to advance several transportation projects.
Engineering District 3-0, which includes Tioga County, held a virtual media briefing on Friday, April 22, to review major projects.
The department is facing a funding shortfall, said officials. The Pennsylvania roadway is comparable in size to New York, New Jersey and all the New England states combined. This year, there is an $8.1 billion funding gap, which grows about $400 million annually.
The gas tax is unpredictable and 78% of PennDOT funding comes from the base tax, which one speaker called an “over-reliance.” During the shutdown when travel fell significantly, the revenues for PennDOT also declined by $675 million.
To complete all the needed road and bridge work, PennDOT needs $15 billion. With state and federal funds, PennDOT has a total of $6.9 billion.
Inflation is also eating into the department’s buying power, which has decreased by 40$ since 1993.
BIL will add another $4 billion between 2022-26. The Northern Tier counties of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga will receive another $58.9 million.
This year, PennDOT will seek bids for 75 projects in nine counties: 47 bridges and 186 miles of roadway. Expected project costs are $265 million.
In Tioga County, BIL funds will be used to preserve a bridge over Baldwin Creek on State Route 49 in Lawrence Township. The project will be let this December and should cost $750,000, of which BIL funds account for $400,000.
Another bridge preservation project is on Route 15 over Mill Creek in Tioga Township. That will also be let in December and has an estimated cost of $1.7 million, of which $430,000 is BIL funded.
BIL funds will also be used on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transit project, a 13-mile, four-lane limited access highway on U.S. 15 to Business 11/15 Connection. Work began in 2016 and the connector is expected to open in 2027. Total cost is $900 million.
The first portion was the River Bridge, beginning in 2016 and completed in December 2020. The next contract was an earthwork and bridge north of the Susquehanna River. The $61 million project began in 2016 and was completed in 2019. The section connects the CSVT to Route 147.
The third contract connected the CSVT to Route 15 and included earthwork and a bridge south of the River. The $37 million contract began in 2017 and was completed in 2019. The fourth contract is paving the northern section at a cost of $52 million. Work will be completed this year.
The final portion is the southern section at a cost of $360 million. Work should begin this year and will be completed in 2027.
For more information, visit csvt.com.