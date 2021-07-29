The staff, workers and community volunteers of Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week are celebrating its 42nd anniversary after being canceled the previous year due to the global pandemic.
PFEW is a business simulation summer camp that helps rising juniors and seniors from all over Pennsylvania experience college-life along with how to start and maintain a business. This six-day camp, which is held at Lycoming College or Penn College, offers many different opportunities for all types of people and their skill sets.
PFEW is a very safe and constructive environment that helps people express themselves and find where they fit in their group/company. If a student chooses to attend Lycoming College, PFEW offers a $5,000 per year scholarship to help each participant.
I had the opportunity to participate in the second week, July 11-16, along with approximately 400 other students. And throughout PFEW, I got a much broader understanding of business along with where and how I fit into a company.
My company, F2, focused on making shoes for healthcare workers that were comfortable and fit to their specific needs. My company advisor, Carl Marrara, helped me and the rest of the group as we divided into the finance and marketing teams. We also got to vote for the CEO of our company; originally, I was nominated for CEO, but I realized my skill set was more suited to the marketing side of our business.
I got to set up our website, make posters and be a part of our radio advertisement. PFEW also helped to hone my creative side and helped me to discover that I enjoy web design.
Another great part about PFEW were the presenters and speakers that we had throughout the camp. The lectures ranged from talking about aspects of business, like how finance, stockholding and marketing worked, to inspirational speeches and life lessons that everyone should hear at least once.
David Flood, a youth motivational speaker, and Rick Yarosh, retired sergeant from the U.S. Army, were two of my favorite speakers. They both spoke with such passion and heart during their inspirational and emotional presentations.
They made me change perspective on myself and things I thought I knew. They made me think about having a more open mind and heart since a little bit of kindness can truly help a person.
Along with them, David Hall, a retired colonel from the U.S. Air Force, spoke to us about the importance and power of our voices.
PFEW was an amazing and eye-opening experience for me, and I would definitely recommend it to any upcoming juniors or seniors.