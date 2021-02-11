WELLSBORO — Hospitality was its own reward for the Wellsboro Little League organization.
On Feb. 5, Little League Committee Chair Art Rice received an email from the manager of a team that played in the 2019 state softball tournament in Wellsboro. Steve Cohen, manager of the 10-year-old team from Media, secured $500 for the Wellsboro organization.
Cohen is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and head team physician for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Major League Baseball Team Physician Association decided to help offset the money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a donation from each Major League club to a designated youth baseball organization. The Phillies selected Wellsboro as a recipient.
“The nine days my team and families spent at your field and in your town were memories that will last a lifetime and I could not see a more worthy Little League to receive this designation,” Cohen wrote to Rice.
The funds will be helpful to the local group, said Rice, who has volunteered with the organization for 30 years. He stresses that it is a due to the community that Wellsboro welcomes visiting teams with open arms.
“I have always been proud to be from Wellsboro,” Rice said. “ It might be corny but I like my Wellsboro. The Wellsboro Little League board has always put on a great state tournament for softball and baseball.”
Not only is it the well-maintained grounds for playing, but local motels and businesses have also stepped forward.
Rice said the Penn Wells donated ice cream. Harland Crawford, the Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Department headed by Pete Herres helped with food costs and the Wellsboro Chamber provides tents. The Wellsboro Area School District provides chairs, tables and building space. Eastern Poultry is a sponsor.
All those supporters create events where lifetime memories are made for both youth and adults, he said.
“People may not realize but the league receives no funding for tournaments from Little League, Rice said. “We raise all the funds and do everything just so the players and families will have an experience that will last a lifetime. Thank you, Wellsboro.”
It will be especially helpful now, Rice added. The Wellsboro Little League saw no revenue after having to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID. While online sign-ups for this year are underway at this time, numbers are low as parents wait to see how the year unfolds.
“It’s pretty tight,” Rice said.