A Pine Township supervisor said residents of the Lycoming County township have been overtaxed by Wellsboro Area School District and is threatening to sue the school district and/or secede if it doesn’t change.
Jeremy Nissly is chair of the Pine Township board of supervisors. In 2020-21, the tax levied by the school district was increased by 24%, exceeding the Act I index that year, he said.
The Act 1 index was capped at 3.3% for the 2020-21 tax year, said Nissly, however the millage for Pine Township increased by 24%.
That increase has created a financial burden for the residents, 70% of whom are over age 65, he said. One property owner’s taxes increased by more than $500 a year, he said.
The school district maintains it followed the procedure set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s formula to recalculate and balance property values and tax millage between the two counties. According to this newspaper’s archive, the school district did not raise real estate taxes for 2020-21, although the millage rate for Pine Township did rise.
“The school district has discussed this with attorneys who were inquiring about this issue on behalf of Pine Township,” said Christopher Lantz, WASD solicitor. “The way [Pennsylvania Department of Education]’s database works is that the State Tax Equalization Board provides the district an updated STEB market value. These STEB market values are pre-populated within PDE’s database. The database is used by the district to complete and submit its annual general fund budget. The new assessment totals are entered into the PDE-provided database, and the program performs the rebalancing calculation for school districts that are located within two or more counties.”
The PDE’s database performs the rebalancing calculation — where Pine Township’s millage rose from 15.23 to 18.69 mills — before the district applies the Act 1 Index. The Act 1 Index capped 2020-21 real estate taxes at 19.3909 mills in Pine Township and 19.3067 in Tioga County.
Nissly contends that the Act 1 index applies to the rebalancing calculation and believes the calculation is an error.
“When the school district saw the rate was unlawfully high, best case because of a database error, it should have acted ethically and expeditiously to take corrective action,” Nissly wrote to the district.
At the Feb. 8 work session, Nissly offered to postpone legal action for 30 days to give the district time to take corrective action. In a letter, he recommended the following procedure: the district would provide an estimate of tax revenue lost should Pine Township secede, draft a remedial action plan within 60 days to revise the tax millage to the Act 1 index maximum for 2020-21 and 2021-22, communicate the plan to the township, and appoint a school board member to attend Pine Township meetings to provide updates to residents.
If the school district does not take action, Nissly plans to pursue a class action lawsuit as an individual, inviting other township taxpayers to join.
He also held up the option of seceding from the WASD.
“Our tax revenue to student ratio is extremely high (in other words, we send you very few students but lots of money, proportionately),” Nissly told the district in a letter. “We’re confident another district would appreciate the large revenue boost in exchange for relatively few new students.”
Changing districts may be easier said than done. According to Stuart Knade, legal counsel for the Pennsylvania State Associaton of Boroughs, while state law does allow municipalities to leave a school district and form an “independent district,” it is neither a quick nor easy process.
The process typically takes years, up to 10 years, before the Department of Education will approve the change. It follows a process of gathering signatures of a majority of the “taxable inhabitants” on a petition, traveling back and forth between the courts and Department of Education, public hearings and reviews of test scores, college level courses offered, student travel time, attendance and graduations rates, along with geographical continuity to the “new” school district.
There is one caveat for municipalities wanting to change school districts.
“It’s never about ‘We don’t like our taxes’,” said Knade. “If that’s their complaint, this process is not going to work for them. They wouldn’t get to first base if the petition is about taxes.”
The change, said Knade, is supposed to benefit everyone involved and the municipality is supposed to then choose an adjacent school district. Nissly thinks Jersey Shore or North Penn-Liberty in Southern Tioga School District are likely options for Pine Township.