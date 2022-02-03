A plan to connect the Pine Creek Rail-Trail was outlined and on display for public feedback.
Tioga County sponsored a meeting, held Jan. 26, at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex to get input on the proposed plan to connect the Pine Creek Rail Trail to downtown Wellsboro. Representatives from Tioga County, engineering firm Wilson Consulting and others provided information.
Although no formal presentation was held, visitors could walk among the various charts and maps, asking questions of those. At the end of the tour, visitors were asked to provide feedback for the proposed ideas.
The Marsh Creek Greenway would be a 3.5 mile pedestrian and bicycle trail connecting the Pine Creek Rail-Trail south to the former Wellsboro train station. The concept, first proposed in 2005, had undergone several shifts in 15 years.
The latest proposal would be for Growth Resources of Wellsboro, which owns the rail line, to abandon the line to allow for its use as a trail. A small section on the northern end would have the trail alongside the rail, then the trail would follow the original rail line to the trailhead on Charleston Street.
According to Marc Rice, some changes would relocate a rail siding to keep pedestrians and cyclists away from the rail line.
The trailhead would include a new building, parking places and green space with picnic tables and trees.
Unveiled at the public meeting was a connectivity plan that would then bring trail users into Wellsboro’s downtown. The goal of the plan, said Wayne Klinger from Wilson Consulting Group, is to determine a safe route to bring visitors from the downtown to the trail head and vice versa.
Designers looked at accommodating not only walkers and riders, but also families with young children and strollers and people with mobility issues or disabilities.
As envisioned, the trail would break away before the trailhead, bringing users onto Cole Street and crossing Charleston Creek with a historic bridge the county has already acquired. Pedestrians would cross Charleston Street to the McDonald’s side and travel to the red light at the intersection of Main and Charleston streets.
After crossing, pedestrians and bicyclists would use a shared path. The current five-foot sidewalk would be widened to 10 feet to accommodate both types of users.
At the intersection of Main Street and East Avenue, a bicycle path would be created for both lanes. The existing 17-foot vehicle lane on Main Street between East and West avenues would be narrowed to 11 feet with a five-foot bicycle lane added.
The narrower lane, said Klinger, usually causes drivers to travel slower, although the speed limit is 25 mph in that area. Bike racks would be strategically placed in the downtown business district.
Additional paths have been identified to connect users to East Avenue to facilitate the flow of traffic to motels and homes in that area.
The plans could still change in response to public feedback and available funding. Anyone who did not attend the open house and wants to give feedback should visit https://forms.gle/XnaKjuYmaFY34EzE7.