WELLSBORO — The planning commission here made little headway in resolving the disparate opinions on short-term rentals, an issue that has challenged the borough in recent months.
An initial modification of the ordinance was voted down early this year and borough council sent it back to the planning commission for recommendations.
At the Feb. 1 meeting, commission member Mark Thompson said he thinks the borough needs to look at STRs as 15-20% of travelers want to stay in that type of accommodation. It is important to maintain the borough’s position as a tourism destination as well as its residential aspect, he said.
He noted that business and building owners on Main Street can, without the borough’s permission, convert long-term apartment rentals to storage or retail space.
“I have a hard time saying you can’t have short-term rentals, but you can turn it into another use and displace renters,” Thompson said.
Much of the proposed ordinance, he said, is reasonable and offered some ideas to protect the town’s residential integrity, including:
Determining if the borough can make a residency requirement of operating a short-term rental.
Establishing a system to inform neighboring property owners and residents that a building is a short-term rental and how to contact the property manager.
Adding a three-strike policy with steps and fines for each step for withdrawing permission for use as an STR, and establishing a panel to review complaints.
Recommend the borough hire a part-time zoning officer to ensure STRs meet code.
The council would still be able to add additional conditions of use with every request, said commission Chair Ron Comstock.
Commission member John Sticklin asked if the commission members were in agreement with the concept of STRs. While there was no direct response to his question, it was soon apparent that there is not.
Commission member Dave Robinson said the borough needs to address housing issues to encourage more people to settle in Wellsboro. Member Kyle Bower recommended making no changes, as the board is “solving for an issue that doesn’t exist right now.”
Not changing the ordinance doesn’t deal with the illegal STRs currently operating in the borough, Thompson said.
“If we take no action, we will have more bootleg operations. There’s nothing to stop more of those from popping up in a residential area,” he said.
Adding to the mix of opinions were council members Mike Wood and K. Declan Clark. Wood emphatically stated his opposition to allowing any STRs while Clark said the borough should require the owner or manager to stay on the property while the unit is rented.
The commission opened the meeting to public comment, with many of the speakers repeating positions made at past meetings.
Kristin Hamilton of Develop Tioga did offer some key issues affecting this discussion:
Addressing the borough’s need for affordable housing will be a long-term project and progress will be made slowly.
Proceed cautiously with any ordinance and make sure it has “teeth” to address violations. Perhaps limit the number of units or the number of units an individual/business can operate.
Other municipalities have learned the importance of requiring permitting and annual inspections for STRs.
“If you do it with those things in place, it gives you a chance of trying it,” Hamilton said.
The commission agreed to request another joint meeting with council to determine if there is consensus before incurring additional legal fees to revise the ordinance, advertise it and hold a public hearing.