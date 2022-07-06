WELLSBORO — Dante Cimorelli once again looked around at the community and this year and has chosen the Wellsboro Police Department as the recipient of his namesake award.
The fourth annual Dante Award, said Cimorelli, goes to the entire department, which consists of Chief James Bodine and six patrolmen, Philip Deveney, Brad Wilson, Chad Boyce, Jeremy Cook, Eli Cochran and Scott Tanner.
He decided to recognize the local police department in light of the negative news in recent years. Many people do not understand that the police daily put their lives on the line, citing an officer who drowned during a water rescue, leaving two children behind.
“I think it is very fitting for your department to receive this. Thank you for all you do,” Cimorelli told Chief Bodine.
Bodine said he is grateful that this area supports the police and law enforcement authorities.
“We’re blessed to be in an area where people support us,” Bodine said. “It gets more and more complicated every day.”
Cimorelli said he is impressed by the department’s efficiency and professionalism, such as that exhibited during big events.
“I was watching in town and to see them helping people in our big event we just had, I thought ‘Omigosh, what a job they do,” Cimorelli said. “They are such good people and they never get thanked.”
Past recipients of the Dante Award are Chris Kozuhowski and Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewing Co. in 2021, Dawn Pletcher and Goodies for Our Troops in 2020, and Marika and George Kambouris at George’s Restaurant in 2019.