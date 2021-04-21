WELLSBORO — In a shadowed auditorium, about 90 people learned of new technologies that will help police respond to emergency situations.
The Emergency Response Training & Certification Association held “Strategies for Responding to an Active Shooter” demonstration and seminar April 20 at the Wellsboro Area School District administration building.
When responding to an active shooter incident, speed is of the essence, said speakers. The systems used and demonstrated on Tuesday can shorten response time and provide needed information to responders.
“It saves time, a lot of time. As law enforcement, we understand that minutes mean lives,” said Lance Thomas of ClearView Asset Protection, a camera system that integrates other systems demonstrated to provide real-time information to first responders.
The technologies demonstrated allow law enforcement to respond in seconds, not minutes. The same systems have been used during former President Donald Trump’s visits to Pennsylvania, at festivals, in schools and businesses.
“Many times, I’ll go to a school district and hear ‘It won’t happen here.’ Wellsboro is a perfect example that it does; it doesn’t get much more rural than this,” Thomas said, referring to when a student brought multiple weapons to the Rock L. Butler Middle School in 2003.
Improving response time and using non-lethal force can save lives of both civilians and law enforcement, Thomas added.
Mike Rogers said getting responders to the correct location is important, which is why he founded Critical Response Group. Using lessons learned on the Middle East battlefield, CRG creates maps on a grid that allows responders to quickly negotiate unfamiliar surroundings.
Using existing blueprints, schematic drawings and site visits, the company creates accurate drawings that are correctly labeled with entrance numbers, room numbers, location of fire extinguishers, gas shut-offs and reflects construction changes over time.
The map is placed on multiple platforms so it is accessible by multiple first responder groups. An app allows responders to pin entrance points, meeting places and other important information on non-mapped buildings.
ZeroEyes gives first responders information on what type of weapon is seen on camera systems, said Rob Huberty. It uses existing camera systems to detect when a firearm is first seen.
“It gives first responders more time, more information and maybe a cheat, a cheat to win,” Huberty said.
The system extends to parking lots, which are usually when an individual makes the decision whether to proceed with a shooting incident.
An alert for a gun threat, which are verified by a real person, is usually sent within 3-7 seconds, he said.
“It gives absolute, critical information and someone can be there in seconds. Having the information in hand is really a difference maker,” Huberty said.
Having a reliable network to provide information is critical to it all working, said Jim Mullen with AT&T’s FirstNet, a nationwide, wireless communications platform for first responders and the public safety community.
FirstNet provides a dedicated band only accessible by first responders and support services to transmit information quickly and reliably. The system uses existing cell towers and has 72 mobile cell towers which can be deployed and set up almost instantaneously at a planned event or when a natural disaster occurs.
Other speakers touched on threat assessment, drone detection and counter response, and non-lethal responses.
For more information on any of the presentors or their businesses, visit online: ertca.org, clearviewassetprotection.com, crgplans.com, zeroeyes.com, firstnet,com, droneshield.com, apbconsultingsolutions.com and complianttechnologies.net.