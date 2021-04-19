State police recently released information about a crash that preceded a Lawrenceville woman's death in March.
According to a police report, Adda M. Gontarz, 96, of Lawrenceville, died in the hospital several days after the crash on March 23. Gontarz was driving south on S. Main Street, Covington Township, when her vehicle reportedly crossed both lanes and left the roadway before hitting a boulder, a road sign, a flower bed and pine tree branches, where it came to rest.
Police say Gontarz sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Williamsport Hospital, where she died on March 27.
The cause of the crash was not detailed in the report.