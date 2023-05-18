WELLSBORO — Two 8-year-old brothers raised more than $150 to purchase a family pool pass as a Mother’s Day gift.
Second graders Levi and Carson Roe have spent the last few weeks working to raise enough money for the family pool pass. On Friday, May 12, they had enough to finalize the purchase of a family pass plus a sixth family member at the Wellsboro Borough office.
It took a lot of hard work, dedication and resisting the urge to spend the money, said next door neighbors Edie and Steve Condict.
“Edie came up with the idea,” said Levi. “She asked us if we wanted to save up for a pool pass for mom.”
They helped the Condicts, carrying buckets of mulch to spread on their gardens. Of course, there was some fun when Steve encouraged the kids to spread the material by laying down and making “mulch angels.”
“They work way faster than we do,” said Edie, pausing to add, “And take shorter breaks.”
Initially, the goal was to raise $99, the early bird special price for a pool pass in years past. When they reached that goal, the Condicts marked the occasion by buying a disco bulb for the twins. They use it every night, watching the colors flicker across the ceiling and walls as they fall asleep.
They were stymied when they learned that inflation increased the cost to $140 plus $25 for each family member beyond five.
“They were a little disappointed,” said mother Shana.
Yet, they persevered, offering to rake yards and water plants for neighbors to raise another $65.
Holding a glass jar half filled with coins and paper bills, they walked up to the counter at the office. Employee Theresa Marshall counted the coins and bills, handing back $3.20 extra and a white slip of paper.
Finally, they held it in their hands — the pool pass that would allow them, sister Alayna, 11, and brother Landyn, 10, along with parents Shana and Darren, to go swimming all summer.
“I am very proud of them,” Shana said.
While the Condicts would have you believe it was all due to the boys, they downplay how their involvement has an impact on two young lives.
In addition to inspiring them and supporting their goal of the pool pass, the couple also helps with their young neighbors’ education.
The twins go after school nearly every day and read with Edie. There has been a significant improvement in both of their reading abilities, Shana said.
Steve plays math games with the contents of the money jar. How many dimes in a dollar? How many quarters in $5? How much more to reach your goal?