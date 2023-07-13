WELLSBORO — A unique decor has brought an older house back to its early days, while keeping modern functionality.
This story is unique in that I’m breaking a few rules here, the first one is by writing in the first person. The reason is because this is my old house, the home where I grew up with my parents and siblings, pets and animals.
My father sold the house to Abby and John Campbell back in 2002. I’ve run into the Campbells through the years. I didn’t even know they owned the house until Abby messaged me after I did a short story about their daughter during the pandemic. More recently, they’ve gotten involved in a business venture and become friends with my youngest sister.
They very graciously invited my mom and us four sisters to stop by and see the changes they’ve made. A few weeks ago we stopped in; we were blown away.
Abby has stripped the years away from the house, reimagining it as it might have appeared in the late 1800s while still retaining enough modern touches to be functional..
John and Abby moved to Duncan Township from Allentown/Philadelphia area. A real estate office from this area had listed Tioga County houses for sale in the shopper serving their area. Although they had never visited Wellsboro, Abby’s friend had a grandfather who was a lawyer here and encouraged them to visit.
They looked at several houses, but the view of the hills across the road, speckled with the neighbor’s cattle, sold them on this one. Initially they used the house as a seasonal home, until John got a job in the gas industry. After a few years, they transitioned to live there and, after a few more years, Abby began to redecorate.
Her inspiration was an Ohio woman whose modern log cabin looked like it came from pioneer times.
“I started copying her designs on Facebook and I got magazines,” she said. “I love rearranging stuff, buying and selling a lot of stuff.”
The ceilings were removed in several rooms, allowing the beams and studs to show. She painted the bottom cabinets in the kitchen dark gray, and removed the top ones and replaced them with antique cupboards.
Family played an important role in much of the work. Abby’s father helped remove the ceilings and did much of the hand construction.
The couple built an addition to the kitchen to create a master suite with bathroom and closet. The doors are recycled from old buildings, still wearing remnants of the original paint. The bedroom set is from her family.
During the excavation, Abby discovered a glass medicine bottle with raised lettering completely intact. She soaked it, cleaned it and took it to the Tioga County Historical Society. The name on it was that of the first pharmacist who practiced in Wellsboro. She donated it to the museum.
“It took about five years to get it to where I was really liking how it all came together,” Abby said. “I kept buying and selling until I got the right thing, the right color.”
The walls went to a soft, off-white that works with the browns and grays of the furnishings. Pops of color are introduced in the braided rugs on the floor and in three pieces of furniture — all purchased at separate locations in the county — painted the same faded blue-gray.
The refrigerator and gas stove are white enamel with metal embellishments on the corners. It’s modern, but made to look old. They replaced the original bathtub with a claw foot model, picked up for $25.
They’ve reimagined the house into their home, but traces of our childhood still remain. The horse pasture still has horses, plus a few beef cattle. The swampy area has been transformed into a pond and many of the trees removed to let in light. The hill behind the house has been recontoured to a gentle sweep rather than the ankle and knee-aching beast to push mow.
The corn snakes that elicited screams from our childhood selves appear to have vacated the premises. The Campbells have seen only a few ringneck and garter snakes on the property.
I thank the Campbells for their hospitality. While we couldn’t go home again, it was wonderful to visit and reminisce and see how our former home has gotten a new life.
