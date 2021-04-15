An avian visitor could become a permanent seasonal resident at Nessmuk Lake if efforts are successful.
Sean Minnick, a member of the Tiadaghton Audubon society, said the organization is partnering with the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department to install a purple martin colony and bluebird boxes by mid-May.
“They are somewhat endangered for lack of habitat. It will only nest in a man-made structure whether that’s a purple martin house or man-made gourds,” Minnick said. “It’s a beautiful bird, and we wanted to bring them back to the area.”
Purple martins are the largest swallow species in North America, and are visually appealing with glossy indigo or deep purple-colored feathers.
The local Audubon chapter applied for and received a $1,000 grant from the national association two years ago. Plans to erect the colony and bird houses were postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown last spring and closing school. The Rock L. Butler Middle School’s Nature Club planned to help monitor the nesting site.
This year, the group decided to forge ahead with the plans, Minnick said. About $700 will be used to purchase and install the purple martin colony, with the remainder to be used to build six bluebird houses and post information on both bird species on a kiosk at the lake.
The colony, made of six gourds, will be located in the loop close to the boat dock. The nests can be lowered and cleaned each year after the purple martins migrate. The organizations also have approval from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which owns the property.
Bluebird houses will be located near it and off the loop’s western side.
The Audubon chapter has high hopes of attracting a colony. Purple martins like to live near people, and prefer clear flyways in an open area. They feed on large insects, such as dragonflies, winged ants and wasps.
“We picked Nessmuk because a program that Cornell Lab of Ornithology has shown the different species that have been identified. Nessmuk has probably the most reported sightings of purple martins in Tioga County. Since 2016, 10-15 birds have been sighted.”
Getting the colony installed at the right time will be crucial, at least for success this year, Minnick said.
Purple martins migrate north in two waves, Minnick said. The first wave includes mature birds that have an established nesting area, generally arriving here sometime in mid-April.
The second wave are the birds born in the prior year and are seeking nesting sites. They generally arrive about six weeks after the first wave.
“We need to have it up by the 15th of May to attract first year males and females looking for nests,” Minnick said.
The nests will be protected with baffles and guards to keep predators such as snakes and raccoons at bay. The openings will also be outfitted with guards to prevent house, wrens, tree swallows and European starlings from appropriating the nesting cavities. The bluebird houses will offer nesting options for other species as well as bluebirds, Minnick said.
The society hopes to have all the bird nesting sites installed by May, and a dedication ceremony at that time. After that, it’s up to the birds.
“They fly through here but don’t stop. We’re hoping this will be successful,” Minnick said.