WELLSBORO — Residents here questioned the appropriateness of two events being held in the public sector. One was with food trucks and street closings on Sunday; the other with the Pride event set for June 24.

During the June 12 council meeting, the board heard from members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church who questioned the impact of food trucks parked in front of the church for three days during Comic Con. Initially, the request was to close a portion of Pearl and Charles streets. At Monday’s meeting, Comic Con organizer Julian Stam said the trucks could be limited to Pearl Street only, leaving Charles Street open except for a sign and portable bathrooms. Pearl Street would only be closed only during Comic Con hours, which are noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

