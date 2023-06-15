WELLSBORO — Residents here questioned the appropriateness of two events being held in the public sector. One was with food trucks and street closings on Sunday; the other with the Pride event set for June 24.
During the June 12 council meeting, the board heard from members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church who questioned the impact of food trucks parked in front of the church for three days during Comic Con. Initially, the request was to close a portion of Pearl and Charles streets. At Monday’s meeting, Comic Con organizer Julian Stam said the trucks could be limited to Pearl Street only, leaving Charles Street open except for a sign and portable bathrooms. Pearl Street would only be closed only during Comic Con hours, which are noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The church holds services at 5 p.m. Saturday, and again at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Stam said it is not his intent to interrupt church services and offered the street would be open to public traffic during off hours. He decided to add food trucks when feedback from the inaugural event last year said more food options were needed.
The council agreed with Councilman Mike Wood’s suggestion to arrange for council representatives, police, church representatives and Stam to meet at the site to find a solution.
“You can’t work it out in this room. You have to work it out there,” Wood said.
At the end of the meeting, several people from inside and out of the borough spoke about the Pride Day scheduled for June 24 at the Deane Center on Main Street.
Henry Koch, a Gaines Township resident, said he wanted to “register my complaint for allowing homosexual day in our town.” Uganda, said Koch, recently enacted the toughest law in the world criminalizing homosexuality. Homosexuality would increase the incidence of HIV and Aids, suicide, immorality and lawlessness and break down family values.
“If the foundation would be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” Koch said to applause from some people.
Another man stood to announce he is from the Netherlands, the first country to allow gay marriage.
“The Pride event is here in Wellsboro because we are here. Queer people live here in Tioga County, in Wellsboro,” Sievers said. “We’re not doing anything wrong. It is contained. You will not see it if you don’t want to see it. If you want to see it, you can.”
Another resident said that her gay daughter had tried to commit suicide after being told to do so by a priest after she told him she was gay, and was fired from the police force after officials became aware of her sexual orientation despite being a top graduate.
“Do not look at a gay person as anything other than a person,” she said. “You think they want to be like that and they don’t. One day you will have a gay person in your family and you should love them.”
Other residents said that Pride Day should not be “a sexual thing” and spoke against having a drag queen story hour for children.
Keith Williams, a local pastor, urged council to be cautious about future requests to use public venues for events that may not be in the community’s best interests.
Council members thanked the individuals for expressing their concerns, but took no action.