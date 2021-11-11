An unofficial winner of a position on the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors can take his seat despite a criminal background unless the district attorney or attorney general successfully files to prevent him from taking office.
In the vote count released Nov. 8, Noyes Lawton is one of four people elected to serve a four-year term on the WASD board. His term will begin Tuesday, Dec. 7.
In 2001, Lawton pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and driving under the influence.
While employed as a child care worker with Laurel Youth Services, Lawton had sex with a 17-year-old female in the institution, impregnating her. He served time in prison for the charges.
Since unofficial election results were posted to this newspaper’s social media sites, response has been strong with a range of opinions.
“Because he’s a good person today. That’s what matters,” wrote Joy Childs. “People learn from their mistakes! Everyone deserves a second chance and you should understand that.”
“He may very well be completely changed and rehabilitated,” wrote Liz Novak Benjamin. “I’ve said before he should have the opportunity to be a productive member of our community. I just feel like the school board doesn’t seem like the appropriate place to serve given his specific past.”
“Noyes Lawton’s crimes are despicable. The fact that nearly 1,400 people voted for him is almost as despicable,” Diane Kascmar Sergejenko wrote.
Unlike teachers, aides or office/maintenance employees, school board directors do not have to pass a criminal background check. State Rep. Gerald Mullery, a Democrat representing Luzerne County, is trying to change that.
House Bill 651, which would require any candidate for school board director to pass a background check like that of other school employees, is currently in the State Government Committee, said Cody Forgach, Mullery’s chief of staff.
“School board directors have access to school buildings at any given time in most school districts,” said Forgach. “School teachers have to go through a rigorous background check. To be on the school board, you should have to have the same clearances that teachers do to be around children and, if you can’t, then you shouldn’t be on the school board.”
According to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website, www.psba.org, to be eligible for election a person must be at least 18, be a resident of the school district for at least one year and not be employed by the school district while in office.
Lastly, the elected official can have no record of conviction for any felony offense or misdemeanor offense involving dishonesty or other “moral turpitude.”
Merriam-Webster defines moral turpitude as “a quality of dishonesty or other immorality that is determined by a court to be present in the commission of a criminal offense.”
Crimes involving moral turpitude are defined by the court, but some courts have found that aggravated assault, crimes involving unjustified violence and bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, fraud, theft, spousal and child abuse, animal fighting, sexual contact with a minor and driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol constitute moral turpitude.
Now that the election is nearly complete, Lawton can assume his seat on the board unless the attorney general or district attorney files a quo warranto, the legal procedure to prevent him from taking office.
Under Chapter 1000 of the Pennsylvania Code, the district attorney must file a complaint with the prothonotary in the court of common pleas in the county where the school district is located. Arguments would be heard in front of a judge.