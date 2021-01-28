WELLSBORO — The consequences of winter are causing the parks and recreation committee to look at repairs to a boat dock and the possibility of an ice skating rink.
At the Jan. 25 meeting, Pete Herres, executive director, reported that the boat dock at Hamilton Lake is upside down. The dock floated to the top of the pinnings when heavy rain and warm temperatures melted much of the snow dumped on the county in mid-December.
“That was the highest I’ve ever seen the water in Hamilton Lake in 39 years,” Herres said.
As the water receded, it appears that the dock got hung up on the pinnings, tipped over and snapped off. It is currently resting on its railing, which is frozen in the ice.
Once water temperatures warm, workers will flip it back over and remove it from the lake.
Damage appears to be minor, Herres said. Some fastenings were broken and will be replaced.
In other icy matters, committee member Lou Prevost is investigating the feasibility of having an ice skating rink in Wellsboro. He has communicated with a vendor where the borough could rent or purchase a rink.
One possibility is to initially rent a portable rink, and later identify a site for a permanent rink.
One possibility is the future basketball courts at Woodland Park on Park Hill. The court/rink could be covered by a roof, which would protect the ice from the elements and reduce maintenance costs.
No decision was made, but Prevost will continue to gather information.
Spring and summer recreation
Herres said it is unlikely that the department will be able to offer indoor recreation programs this spring. He thinks it will likely be fall before programs resume.
Little League is also in a holding pattern for now, said Herres. In communications with the local organization’s president, Art Rice, he learned that no guidelines have been issued from the national organization.
Without players or revenue, Little League may have to call on the department to maintain the fields. Typically, the organization spends about $5,000 to cut the grass during the season, after which the Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer takes on the expense.
Mowing would not have to be as frequent, and Herres predicted the expense could be cut in half if it falls back to the department.
Herres does expect to be able to offer outdoor summer programs, at a reduced number, and to re-open Packer Pool on schedule.
In a related matter, Herres said the department is purchasing new signs to mark the entrance of the Charleston Street complex and Meade Street ball fields. The replacement signs will be aluminum and installed sometime between April and June.
The previous signs were removed due to deterioration and disrepair.