WHITNEYVILLE—Rain often is part of the equation during a weeklong county fair and that was the case several times during the 57th Tioga County PA Fair held earlier this month.
An Aug. 9 afternoon downpour sent young Stick Horse Competition participants and their parents, along with other fairgoers, running for cover and ending that competition.
Prior to the storm, the young children were happily running around the horse arena at the fairgrounds in the competition organized by the kids, leaders and family members of Little Valley Ranch 4-H Club. Most of the 19 youngsters, ages 6 to 18, competed with real horses at the fair this month.