MANSFIELD — Charitable nonprofits in Tioga County will now be able to take part in an online fundraising event that could bring them more donations than ever before.
Representatives from First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, Blaise Alexander Family Dealership and First Citizens Community Bank announced Dec. 15 that the Raise the Region will expand this March to include nonprofits in Tioga County.
“I’ve always enjoyed coming to Tioga County and now that I own businesses here, I feel it is more important than ever to become more of a part of the community,” said Blaise Alexander. “I know of no better way to become a part of the something than to participate in the chairities of the region.”
Raise the Region is a 30-hour online fundraiser coordinated by the Foundation, said Jennifer Wilson, FCFP president and CEO. Since the program began in 2013, it has generated more than $12.3 million for hundreds of nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. In 2021, nonprofits raised more than $2 million during Raise the Region.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealership has been a long-time supporter of the fundraiser, donating $150,000 annually in stretch funds to match money raised, $80,000-plus in prizes and incentives, and hosting a kick-off party for the fundraiser.
The event, which begins at 6 p.m. March 9 and ends at 11:59 p.m. March 10, is open to 501c3 organizations that register between Jan. 3-Feb. 25. Workshops and information on the Raise the Region website will help charities learn how to build a donor base, solicit donations and market their organization.
“You can’t imagine but some of the smallest charities bring in the largest amounts,” said Alexander.
To kick-off the announcement, the dealership added $25,000 to its annual $150,000 to expand the event into Tioga County. First Citizens chipped in another $25,000 toward prizes and incentives in memory of Lynne and Lowell Coolidge. Coolidge was chairman of the bank’s board from 1989 until his death this year. The couple had a profound impact on many county organizations, said bank President and CEO Randall Black.
During Raise the Region, nonprofits compete for bonuses awarded, for example, to the nonprofit that raises the most funds between midnight and 3 a.m.
“There’s a lot of strategy, a lot of competition and a lot of fun,” said Jason McCahan, director of philantropy for First Community.
“It’s all about energizing the nonprofits,” Alexander said. “The first year might be a learning process, but by the second and third, the nonprofits get so competitive and really can bring some money home.”
For more information, visit www.raisetheregion.org or call 570-321-1500.