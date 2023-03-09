WELLSBORO — Capping off National Read Across America Week, the Don Gill Elementary School held a rip-roaring, fire-breathing read feast March 3.

It was the culminating activity for the week. Every day of the week, students and staff could participate in dress up themes — summer clothes, shirts with writing, farmers and cowboys, reading lovers (librarians, bookworms or a favorite book character). Perhaps appropriately, Friday was Go Home and Rest, with students dressed in pajamas and bringing stuffed toys to read to.

