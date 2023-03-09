WELLSBORO — Capping off National Read Across America Week, the Don Gill Elementary School held a rip-roaring, fire-breathing read feast March 3.
It was the culminating activity for the week. Every day of the week, students and staff could participate in dress up themes — summer clothes, shirts with writing, farmers and cowboys, reading lovers (librarians, bookworms or a favorite book character). Perhaps appropriately, Friday was Go Home and Rest, with students dressed in pajamas and bringing stuffed toys to read to.
On Friday afternoon, principal Steve Adams took the stage to the school-wide read-aloud. He held the book “Dragons Love Tacos,” written by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. Librarian Rachel Smith chose the book because the humor makes it a student favorite.
It began quietly enough, with Adams sitting alone on a darkened, empty stage. Seated on the gym floor in front of him were a couple hundred second through fourth grade students. A page or two in, he was joined by a dancing avocado and two teachers holding signs reading Mild! — a dragon’s preferred taco flavor.
A taco danced its way on stage followed by a hungry dragon… then another… and another until four dragons chased the taco — no longer dancing — around the gymnasium while children’s laughter echoed off the walls.
Spicy tacos, Adams warned, cause dragons to breathe fire. A dragon ran onto the stage, holding a cardboard cut-out of flames in front of its mouth, then disappeared.
Nearing the end of the tale, all of the costumed characters rejoined the principal on stage to lead a Dragon Dance with students to — appropriately enough — “It’s Raining Tacos.”
At dismissal from the event, each student received a Cheesy Roll-up donated by Taco Bell.
The idea to act out the story grew from a meeting between Smith, Brigette Largey and other staff as they planned for the week. During National Read Across America Week, the school celebrates reading with a book fair, dress up days and reading activities (such as read-alouds related to each day’s theme).
The goal, Largey said, was to demonstrate that reading is not only important, but also fun.
“We had no idea if Taco Bell would be open to the idea, but they were very supportive and generous right from the beginning,” Largey said.
Parents and community members provided costumes to get the plan rolling. They helped students assemble costumes for each day’s theme — California Dreamin’ (summer clothes), Read My Shirt Day, Midwest Vibes (cowboys or farmers), Reading Rest Stop (librarian, bookworm or favorite book character) and Back Home, Time to Rest (PJs and stuffed toy to read to).
“Between the staff, administration and community support we were able to pull off what one student called ‘the best day ever’,” Largey said.
Adams, when reporting to the board of education a few days later, said he may hold read-alouds every month following Friday’s success.
“As we know, reading opens doors to everything,” Adams said.