WELLSBORO — A real estate company here has collected 36 new and gently used backpacks for children in need.
Mountain Valley Realty held a backpack drive for July and August, turning over the backpacks to Seeds of Hope on Monday, Aug. 29.
The backpack drive is a tradition at Mountain Valley, on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the company invited the community to send in backpacks and received a positive response, said one of the organizers Neva Miller. Also assisting with the drive were Mountain Valley Realty owner Christina VanDergrift and Emily Shaffer.
Seeds of Hope is a ministry of area churches and other individuals which, in partnership with the Tioga County Department of Human Services, works with families in crisis to provide basic needs to maintain families and aid in reunifying families. Seeds of Hope focuses on home repairs for health and safety; provides diapers, clothing, hygiene, and food for families; provides beds and bedding to children; assists with transportation to doctor and other necessary appointments, and more.
Most of the backpacks were empty, although one donor did fill the backpack with school supplies including folders, notebooks, pencils, crayons and more. One donor gave eight backpacks because both of her children had entered college.
Mabel Miller, a volunteer with Seeds of Hope, said the backpacks will be distributed through the Department of Human Services.
Neva Miller, formerly a public school teacher, said she has observed students’ excitement when they are able to get an item — whether it’s a backpack or new shoes — that their parents are unable to afford.
Mabel Miller has seen a similar reaction at the shopping events sponsored by Seeds of Hope.
“They just have big old smiles. It’s amazing what something small does to them,” she said.
Mountain Valley Realty will begin its traditional coat drive in October and continue through December. Last year, the company collected 160 coats, along with hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow pants, which were distributed through Sister Jenny’s Outreach Center in Middlebury Center.
Donations can be dropped off during business hours at Mountain Valley Realty at 477 Tioga Street, Wellsboro.