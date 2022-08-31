Backpack collection
Mabel Miller (left) from Seeds of Hope stops by the Mountain Valley Realty office to pick up the 36 backpacks collected there. Presenting the items are (left) Christina VanDergrift, Cherrie Johnson, Phyllis Wheeler and Neva Miller.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

WELLSBORO — A real estate company here has collected 36 new and gently used backpacks for children in need.

Mountain Valley Realty held a backpack drive for July and August, turning over the backpacks to Seeds of Hope on Monday, Aug. 29.

