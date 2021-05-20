A record number of anglers registered for the 30th annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament, held along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek in Tioga and Potter counties last weekend. The 644 anglers caught a total of 162 of the 250 tagged fish, 124 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday, a new record.
“This was definitely a good year,” said Zach Snyder of Pittsburgh, one of five fisherman who took home $500 in cash.
Also taking home $500 in cash were Brandon Crumb of Stony Fork, Tom Kilburn of Osceola Township, Albert DiMassimo of Montoursville and Paul Melicharek, of Schnecksville.
To win cash, participants had to bring their tagged fish in “live condition” to the snowmobile clubhouse on Route 6, where they drew a numbered ping-pong ball for each tagged trout they catch. The number on the ball is matched to the number on the club’s prize board to identify what the angler has won.
”It all comes down to the luck of the draw,” said Jim Baney, president of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, which has been sponsoring the tournament since 1991.
Baney said the sixth $500 prize and a $1,000 prize weren’t drawn.
DiMassimo caught three tagged trout, drew three ping-pong balls, one for $500 and two for $50 to took home $600 in cash. He has been participating in the tournament for about 20 years and plans to return in 2022.
Crumb has entered the tournament for 22 years.
“I was 16 my first time at the tournament,” he said. “About eight years ago, I caught a fish tagged with a $500 cash prize. That was before they started the luck of the draw.”
Tom Kilburn of Osceola Township said, “I have fished at this tournament for 30 years, every year since it was first held in 1991. I caught two tagged trout this year and won $500 and $50. That’s the biggest amount of money I’ve ever won here.”
Also at the tournament, 30 kids ages 12 and younger participated in the free “Draw A Ball and Win A Prize” event and won rod and reel combos.
The 30th Anniversary Appreciation Drawing was held on Saturday, with Lesia Potter of Painted Post, N.Y. and Hunter Johns of Ephrata, taking home the $1,000 cash prizes.
Tournament proceeds provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors, assist families with special needs and local charities, are used to groom and maintain area snowmobile trails and help cover the club’s annual operating expenses. Visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com for more information.