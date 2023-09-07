WELLSBORO — Each story is the same, yet each is different. That’s why people recovering from addiction felt it important to share their story at the Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 31 at Harbor Counseling south of Wellsboro.
The event, which is part celebration, part support system, began with a meal, followed by speakers and a balloon launch to commemorate those who did not survive their addiction. The balloon launch was not held after the environmentally-friendly balloons deflated too soon.
Purple and black were the colors of the night. The two full boards and recently started third board listed the names written in purple of those who died from addiction. Purple and black balloons bounced on the wind and purple lettering was printed on each black or white T-shirt made especially for the event.
Lynnette Heckler, whose son Michael Yeager died seven years ago from addiction, said she is blessed to have his children, Peyton, now 16, and a sister.
“I wonder every day what it would be like if he were here to teach me,” Peyton said of his father.
Peyton looks like his father, enjoys playing guitar like Yeager did and gives Heckler the chance to “see Michael grow again,” she said. However, she worries. Peyton also struggles with anxiety and depression as his father did. He is the same age his father was when he got hooked on prescription medication, which led to other substance abuse.
“I get so angry that he gave up and give into the demons after he fought so hard to be clean and for so many months,” she said.
Heckler urged those attending to continue to fight against the stigma of addiction, to be vigilant for signs of abuse and to support those who are trying to break the cycle of addiction. Her message was echoed by the other speakers, most of them in recovery.
Some spoke of traumatic childhoods, of parents who struggled with their own abuse. Teresa’s son was raised by her parents while she married and continued to abuse drugs. She knew he was troubled, but was unable to get past her own addiction. On April 27, 2021, she got a call that her son had committed suicide. A month later, the day after her birthday, she got another call that her husband had died from an overdose.
Some days, she has to fake her smile to get through the day, but life has gotten better in her three years she’s been clean.
Nick did not have a trauma during his youth, but got into using. The shame and guilt took a toll, but he continued to use, get clean and return to drug use thinking he would be successful doing it his way. He learned “my way ends up leading me back to the things that got me here in the first place.”
Many credited Harbor House with giving them the tools and opportunity to change their life. Trish fought to get placed there following her incarceration. They want to share the help they got from Harbor to others.
“I just want to help people, to make the world a better place,” Trish said.
It’s the depth and breadth of the sobriety network in this community that provided the support and understanding needed to break their addiction, said several speakers.
“You can’t do it yourself,” said Michael, a recovering addict. “The support you get from (Narcotics Anonymous), AA program — that’s what you need.”
“If you look five years down the road and you try to imagine what your life will be like without drugs, I guarantee that you will sell yourself short,” added Mike. “You can have everything if you give up one thing or are you going to give up everything to have one thing?”
For more information on Harbor Counseling, Harbor House or its services, call 570-724-5272 or visit www.harbor-counseling.org.