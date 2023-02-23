WELLSBORO — The board overseeing operation of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department recommends that the borough pursue development of a master plan for Packer Park.

The board agreed on the need for a master plan, but disagreed on the wording of the actual motion. Lou Prevost, who also serves on the borough council, motioned that the recommendation include a pool, splash pad, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, skate park, playground and eating area in the final plan.

Tags

Trending Food Videos