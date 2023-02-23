WELLSBORO — The board overseeing operation of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department recommends that the borough pursue development of a master plan for Packer Park.
The board agreed on the need for a master plan, but disagreed on the wording of the actual motion. Lou Prevost, who also serves on the borough council, motioned that the recommendation include a pool, splash pad, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, skate park, playground and eating area in the final plan.
Other board members questioned whether the board should be that detailed. As part of the process to develop a master plan, the contracted firm would hold meetings to gather public input. Plus, the space may limit some options at the site.
The 50-plus-year-old pool closed early last year when heavy leaking required continued filling to maintain water levels during drought conditions. Efforts to repair the leaks have been partially successful, but it won’t be determined until spring whether the repairs are sufficient to reopen the pool.
Prevost agreed to revise his motion to add “if recommended” to the end of it, which garnered the support of the remaining members.
Also up for discussion is how that master plan will proceed. One option is to have the borough proceed immediately to seeking proposals and awarding the contract at an approximate cost of $35,000. The borough does have sufficient funds to cover that cost, said borough manager Louis Rachiele.
The second option is to apply for a state grant that would cover half the cost of the master plan, but include additional requirements that would increase the cost to $50,000-$60,000. The borough would be responsible for half the costs. Furthermore, being awarded a grant this year is not guaranteed and waiting could postpone the plan and final construction, said members.
A master plan is needed to be eligible for grants to rebuild the pool, which would have to be relocated, and the other assets — the playground, tennis and basketball courts — which are aging.
The final decision on whether to forge ahead or apply for a grant would be up to council, noted board members. Either way, the pool may be closed for a summer or two for construction.
In other business, the recreation board:
• Learned that restoration of the Wynken, Blynken and Nod statue on The Green will take place this summer. The project received funding from location foundations. In addition, borough employees suggest that the change tossed in the fountain be used to purchase copies of the book, “Wynken, Blynken and Nod,” to distribute to local elementary students visiting the fountain.
• Sent representatives to meet with the Wellsboro Area School District to discuss formation of the recreation authority and each entity’s involvement in recreation programming.