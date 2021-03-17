}WELLSBORO — Most members of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department believe it is too early and there are too many risks to resuming the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Pete Herres, executive director of the department, polled the committee members at the March 15 meeting on the potential of holding a “controlled” Easter egg hunt. In the past, the egg hunts have drawn up to 200 or more children, plus family members, and were traditionally held at the Don Gill Elementary School.
The majority of those attending said that it is too early and, if the pandemic worsens, would create negative publicity if the department had to cancel. It could also hurt other community events, such as the Laurel Festival, if it became a super spreader event, said one. Others said restricting the number of attendees could also create a backlash in the community.
“It’s not worth the risk,” said Lou Prevost, a committee member.
However, at least one committee member urged Herres to continue planning and cancel if necessary. Committee member John Sticklin said he believes there will be a significant change in COVID-19 situation by Easter.
Herres said he still needs to get permission from the school district, as the egg hunt is normally held on school property. He told the committee he would take their comments “under advisement.”
Pool passes
Family season passes for Packer Pool will be on sale beginning April 1. From then through May 14, families can purchase a season pass for all family members in the same household for the discounted price of $99.
Prices will increase on May 15. Family passes will be $132 and individual passes are $69. On June 1, the family pass rate goes to $149 and individual rate to $84.
Daily admission for non-pass holders is $5 for adults, $3.50 for students and $2.50 for the baby pool. The pool opens on the last day of school, planned for June 9. Hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.