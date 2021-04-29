Registration for Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer is now open to all students in grades pre-k through sixth within the Wellsboro Area School District.
WAYS is a recreational program with the focus on soccer skill development, soccer tactics, playing as a team and fostering the love of the game. Each age group is geared to the proper development of the player at that age.
Registration for the fall WAYS season opened April 12. The deadline to register is June 18. No later registrations will be accepted. Registrations are accepted online through Wellsboro Parks and Recreation, www.wellsbororeaction.org.
The registration fee for each player is $30 pre-k, $45 grades K-2 and $55 grades 3-6. The fee includes a team shirt and socks for each participant.
Practices will begin the week of Aug. 16, with games on Saturdays, beginning Aug. 28. The game schedule is as follows:
- Pre-K: Friday evenings, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, and Oct. 1
- K-2: Saturdays, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, 18, 25, and Oct. 2
- 3-6 Saturdays, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, 18, 25, and Oct. 2, 9
- 5-6 tournament: Saturday, Oct. 16
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 570-724-0300.