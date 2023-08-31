WELLSBORO — The Tioga County Relay for Life raises funds so that people will be able to share more stories of time spent with family and friends.
The event kicked off the six-hour event Saturday, Aug. 26, on The Green in downtown Wellsboro with teams, survivors, vendors and entertainment.
Teams sponsored various booths, while vendors donated a portion of their proceeds to the event.
Three individuals shared their stories relating to Relay’s motto: “Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.”
Linda Berkowitz of Wellsboro spoke on Celebrate, remembering her daughter Katie’s battle with cancer 20 years earlier. Diagnosed at age 23 with leukemia, Katie Berkowitz and her parents had never heard of Relay. Once they did, Katie insisted on attending an event. The closest was in Coudersport. Laying on a cot covered in blankets inside a pup tent, Katie could barely stand up but was surrounded by 18 family and friends trying to keep the rain and cold at bay.
“It was that night that made us realize how important Relay is, that this is why we celebrate,” Linda Berkowitz said.
Now cured, Katie celebrates the anniversary of her diagnosis, as the family believes that is when she truly defeated cancer with a positive attitude and willingness to do what was necessary. She often takes trips on that day, or at least takes the day off work.
“This is why we celebrate, so there will be many more stories like our daughter Katie’s.
Berkowitz said.
Across the way, the Presbyterian Church angels were selling homemade chocolate chip cookies and ice cream cookie sandwiches for Relay. The group’s banner had been created by local artist Alice Mickey, now deceased. They have carried it with pride every year since Relay began in the county, said co-captain Laura Rose.
This year, team members baked nearly 1,000 cookies — 80 dozen to be more precise — over two days. After baking all of Tuesday, team members returned on Thursday to assemble 30 dozen ice cream chocolate chip cookie sandwiches.
They were selling cookies by the bag — pairs, half dozen and dozen — and ice cream sandwiches. The ice cream was kept frozen with dry ice donated by Steve’s Beverage, Rose said.
The team hoped to raise $5,000 to $6,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Callie’s Creations, a vendor, offered beaded jewelry and brightly-colored paintings to support Relay. Bobbi Shields and daughter Alicia brought their wares to Relay. They do it because it “this is what we do,” said Bobbi. “We can help, we help.”
“It’s not about making a profit; it’s about helping,” Allie added.
The young artist hoped to share her positive attitude through her art.
“It’s really just how I see things,” Allie said. ”I think the world is a beautiful place. Even things manmade are amazing to look at.”
Bobbi was donating a percentage of the jewelry sales, while Allie intended to give 50% from her painting sales.
For more information on Relay, visit www.relayforlife.org/tiogacountypa or Relay for Life Tioga County, PA on Facebook.