2022 Relay for Life Tioga PA Honorary Chair
Terry-Ann Kohler of Middlebury Center relaxes streamside near her home.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

MIDDLEBURY CENTER — Cancer brings out the connections between people: doctor and patient, husband and wife, family and friends, anyone on this blue marble called Earth.

Cancer survivor Terry-Ann Kohler strengthened those connections and found meaning in the journey. She’ll talk about her cancer journey and lessons learned along the way, at the Tioga County PA Relay For Life, being held from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on The Green in Wellsboro.

