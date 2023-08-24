WELLSBORO — Cancer is not an easy battle, and Marcie Dinnison, honorary chair for the Relay for Life Tioga County, PA, is preparing to do battle it a second time even as she prepares notes for her speech this Saturday.
Her core message, she said, will be two-fold: put your trust in God and cancer is not a death sentence.
A series of fortunate misfortunes have led to Dinnison being diagnosed and getting the treatment she needed.
The first took place on March 7, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S. There were no symptoms, nothing to clue Dinnison that she had cancer. On a Thursday night, she woke in the middle of the night and immediately “passed out,” she said. The next morning, her stool was dark, so she called her niece, a physician, who directed her to visit the emergency room. She was diagnosed with a bleeding ulcer and, through a biopsy, they discovered she had cancer in the lining of her stomach.
“I was waiting in the hospital when the doctor came in and he said, ‘Yep, it’s cancer,’” Dinnison said. “I thought I was dead. The first thing you think after you hear ‘You have cancer.’ But it’s not a death sentence. The things that have happened in the last 10 years in cancer research are phenomenal.”
Dinnison’s gastric cancer was stage IV, the most advanced. She learned that few people survive. Surgery was not an option due to its presence in the stomach lining. Instead, she did several rounds of chemotherapy and focused on her spirituality.
“God and I had a big conversation. I told him it’s all in His hands. I couldn’t do it alone. I couldn’t do it, period,” Dinnison said. “I went through the battle, but He did the big part.”
Her family and children provided support along the entire journey — taking her to appointments and waiting outside, nursing her, encouraging her to eat and making her comfortable.
“Chemotherapy is not as bad as I thought… but it’s bad,” Dinnison said.
Her mental outlook also played a role, she believes.
“It took me a while. I went through the stages — I was mad, upset,” she said. But a positive-minded surgeon and oncologist gave her advice and a model to follow.
“My oncologist said, ‘Don’t watch the news. Don’t be around negative people. Don’t google anything and go outside and do things,’” Dinnison said. “It’s great to live today and not worry about tomorrow.”
It helped to have chemotherapy in Wellsboro, and the nurses were upbeat and able to answer any questions.
The community responded with an outpouring of love and positivity, even holding a fundraiser at the Wellsboro Moose lodge.
Dinnison responded well to chemotherapy and, a year later, underwent surgery to remove 70% of her stomach and her gall bladder.
“My oncologist came in and he said, ‘You’re cancer free. I don’t know how, but you are cancer free,’” she said.
Since then, she’s religiously followed a monitoring schedule with regular scans, checks and blood work.
“I went two and a half years cancer free and I felt like I had the world,” she said.
She traveled to Alaska and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
But then she began losing weight and had bowel blockages. She returned to the doctors and six biopsies were performed. All came back positive for cancer.
A port was inserted in mid-August and her first round of chemotherapy starts Aug. 28, two days after Relay.
Dinnison remains positive, as do her doctors. The cancer is small and she responded well to chemotherapy in the past. She plans to follow a similar regimen — staying positive, having faith, and relying on family and the community for support.
She will speak at this year’s Relay for Life event, set for this Saturday, Aug. 26, on The Green in Wellsboro. Activities begin at 3 p.m. and end at 9.