BLOSSBURG – Another week, and another visitor shared concerns about North Penn-Mansfield High School with the Southern Tioga School District school board and administration.
Katherine Wesneski of Blossburg told the board she had concerns about two things.
“The first one is the Furry Group of people and them identifying as cats and dogs, potentially having litter boxes in the bathrooms at the school? I am concerned about this, what has been done or what is going to happen? The second one is there was a potential incident at the MHS where a student was choking another student and a teacher was in the room and there was nothing done to try to stop the incident and the student blacked out from the choking,” Wesneski said.
Superintendent Sam Rotella said he would let her know by phone “to share what I can share about the questions.”
“This is not a NPMHS issue. This is a nationwide culture,” he said, providing a link to a website www.whatarefurries.com, adding “no student has requested any recognition as a furry, and there are no litter boxes in the bathrooms.”
Budget
In other business, the board approved its 2022-23 $37.9 million budget unanimously, but both Chad Riley and Ivan Erway voted no to the 1.9% tax increase for both counties in the district, Tioga and Lycoming.
The increase adds about $34 per year to a Tioga County property assessed at $100,000. It adds $73 to a Lycoming County property assessed at $100,000.
Riley said that he opposed the tax increase because of the rising inflation.
A roll call vote was taken and Kyle Heyler, Jim Kreger, James Nobles, Sean Bartlett, Steven Guillaume, Barb Kelly all voted for the increase, and it was approved.
The homestead/farmstead credit eligible taxpayers will receive towards their taxes is $240.10 for 2022-23 school year, as opposed to $188.82 last year, said business manager Bonnie Thompson.
Lycoming County’s millage rate will rise to 18.38 mills and Tioga County’s will rise to 18.28 mills.
Thompson also reported that there will be no increase in school lunches next year, but adult prices will increase from $3.86 last year to $4.10. Breakfast lunch prices will remain the same.
The board also:
- Approved an executive support personnel agreement effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026 which provides, among other things, a flat rate increase of $4,416 in compensation annually this year; then $1,250 increases each year after.
- Approved a supplemental contract for Jason Dominick as student activities director at North Penn-Mansfield High School for $9,475.10; a transfer for Joe Eglesia from English teacher at North Penn-Mansfield to assistant principal there with a starting salary of $84,000; and several new hires including Emily Boland, physical education teacher at North Penn-Mansfield and Jesse Westbrook, English teacher at North Penn-Mansfield.
There will be no work session in July. The next meeting of the board will be July 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Blossburg administration meeting room for a regular board meeting.