MANSFIELD – Residents of Extension Street presented their views about the borough’s new proposed sidewalk ordinance during council’s Wednesday meeting Aug. 9.
Lucia and Steve Hall and Terry and Lynn Van Orden along with James States, who lives on the south end of the borough, all objected to the portion of the ordinance that mandates residents put a sidewalk in front of their property.
“I was amazed that council can tell anyone anytime if they don’t have a sidewalk, they have to put one in. When we put our place in, we didn’t have a sidewalk, and didn’t want one. It costs too much to put it in and then to maintain it and we’re not getting any younger,” Lucia Hall said.
Council president Robert Strohecker said the council “has no intention at this point of putting in new sidewalks.”
He added that the ordinance is necessary to make it possible for the borough to access grants to get sidewalks in for safety reasons.
“If we do want to access grants, we need to have ordained streets where we would want to have sidewalks,” he added. Strohecker said it is his belief that if there no existing sidewalks, the borough should put them in.
Strohecker also noted that the sidewalk grant program is up to $2,500 matching grant for up to half the cost for residents wanting to replace a deteriorating and potentially hazardous sidewalk. The grant application can be found on the borough’s website, mansfieldborough.org.
“It is still a lot of money for older homeowners. With help, they should replace bad sidewalks. But it is still a lot of money even with help,” Hall said.
Terry Van Orden, 210 Extension Street, said they have 246 feet of sidewalk, and asked, “Why not do it the way they do it in England, pave the road and put a walkway in there?”
Strohecker said that drainage issues on Extension Street prevent that type of solution.
“Because of the storm drainage issues, you need curbing to catch it all. We are going to have some more catch basins put in,” he said, noting an action item that was approved later in the meeting accepting a bid from Lisowski Excavating to put in catch basins on Extension Street for $9,500.
Strohecker said council is working with Richmond Township supervisors to get a sidewalk all the way down South Main Street to Lowe’s eventually, as pedestrians regularly walk from town to at least Walmart along the side of the busy Business Route 15.
Council voted against passing the ordinance as written and will revise it to re-advertise at a future date.