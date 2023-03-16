LAWRENCEVILLE — Many residents here questioned why the replacement of a computer and the hiring of a tech support company required an emergency meeting for Lawrenceville borough council March 9.
Council Vice President Robert Penzone called the emergency meeting to order, and said the Sunshine Law allows for an emergency session for the “purpose of dealing with a real or potential emergency involving a clear and present danger to life or property.”
“The borough has a potential emergency which is involving a clear and present danger to borough property,” Penzone said.
Within minutes of calling the session to order, Penzone called for an executive session “due to matters relating to initiation and conduct of an investigation of possible or certain violations of the law.”
Questions from those attending were not answered and no details on the danger were provided to those present.
Council did take action to replace the computer system at the borough officer for a projected cost of $1,700 and to hire Wellsville Technologies LLC of Wellsville, N.Y. No cost for this service was provided.
Wellsville Technologies will investigate the problems and issues with the computer and the root cause, according to Penzone. Also approved was the purchase of a security camera system for the office.
With temperatures hovering around freezing, approximately 16 people were asked to exit the building for the executive session. They stood on the ramp and porch area of the municipal building.
Council member Michelle Courtright reportedly contacted the Pennsylvania State Police with two officers arriving to control a “disruptive crowd.”
At one point, council member Cleo Russell attempted to lock the door to the building while the crowd held it open. Janet Beach and Russell became involved in a struggle as Russell attempted to lock the door. The two exchanged words about respecting the elderly and compared ages until Russell was able to shut the door which those in attendance claimed was illegal.
Russell told one of the troopers, “I want her arrested,” gesturing toward Beach. The police, who were dispatched to a disturbance told the group that they were there to do their job and to make sure the people involved did not hurt each other. The officers also said it was not their job to determine if the meeting or the behavior of council was illegal.
The officers were also locked out of the building and had to attract the attention of those inside to gain entry on two occasions.
After the melee, the group on the porch was invited back to the session and the meeting continued. Questions were allowed and some were answered.
Residents asked why they had not received their water bills. Some complained that last month they got three bills and have not received a bill for the water this month. Penzone indicated there was a problem with the billing software.
The crowd speculated that the emergency was due to problems with the water. Residents reported having discolored water and bad odors, including chlorine. Others theorized that it was the threat of a loss of police coverage.
Recent ads were discussed by the group while standing outside. The ads were for positions on the planning commission and a zoning officer.
Council members attending included Penzone, Henry Gontarz, Cleo Russell and Michelle Courtright. Council President Gordon Chilson attended via telecommunications, as he is currently out-of-state.
Residents who pay online with a credit card voiced concerns for the safety of their personal information and also whether there is a threat should the system be powered off.
According to Penzone, “the system is still on” and “We are following the recommendations of the person doing the service call.”