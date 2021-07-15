WELLSBORO — Residents on Pearl Street are asking borough officials for help in slowing traffic speed.
Three residents attended the July 12 meeting: Ron Comstock, Mike Knighton and Charles Swimelar. Traffic speed is 35 mph, they said. The problem is traffic accelerates going out of town and fails to slow as it enters the borough.
The three said it is unsafe to cross the street or even cut grass too close to the road. Not only has speed increased, but also the volume of traffic. Dump trucks frequently gear down, creating a loud noise. Comstock said an additional stop sign might help slow traffic.
Police have tried to monitor traffic, but caught few violators, said Chief Jim Bodine. The next step will be to relocate speed signs and install electronic speed signs to raise awareness of speed for drivers.
In addition, the borough could amend its ordinance to reduce traffic from 35 mph to 25 mph, said Borough Manager Scott Boyce after the meeting.
The borough can only control speed and signage on the borough’s section of the road, said council members. The state has oversight of the remaining section of Pearl Street/Dean Hill Road.
Council would need to ask for a changes, after which PennDOT would likely conduct a traffic study.
“I doubt you’d be able to get it down to 25 (mph) the whole way,” Bodine said.
In a related matter, borough resident Emma Bockus asked police to intervene on small four-cyclinder vehicles with loud exhausts traveling on West Avenue from 7 p.m. to midnight. She suggested police issue warnings to encourage car owners to bring their exhaust into compliance.
Bodine said police do issue citations, but drivers bring their car into compliance then again modify it to get the noise.
He urged Bockus to call the police when she hears the vehicles.
Resident Cindy Copp said the downtown lighting is dim, making it difficult to see the boulevards and streets. She asked council to add reflectors on the boulevard to help drivers. Council members said they would look into it.
Tim Cole, a Bodine Street resident, raised questions about water run-off flooding the area between Bodine and Sears streets. He also raised concerns about uneven sidewalks, a collapsing drain by his house and adding a crosswalk and “Pedestrian Crossing” sign on Bodine Street.
In other business, council:
- Authorized Boyce and engineer Scott Bray to apply for a grant through the Tioga County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program to install stormwater boxes and piping on Fischler Street.
- Agreed to try light shields on a street light shining into a Pearl Street home before considering removing the light.
- Announced that discussion is continuing of amendments to Ordinance 703, Keeping of Animals. Council intended to amend the ordinance in June to allow additional animals but did not after several residents gave input to the pro
- posed changes. The council is required to put any revisions to the ordinance on display for 30 days for public input before a final adoption.