WELLSBORO — A small group gathered for Wellsboro’s annual Life Chain demonstration.
About a dozen people met at The Green shortly before the Life Chain began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. They signed in, selected signs from the assortment set out on top of a tarp before circling for a prayer.
Jesus said where two or more are gathered in His name, He is there, said organizer Norb Josten. He reminded those attending that their numbers were larger than those present, if including the angels and saints.
Life Chain, held the first Sunday in October, is a peaceful witnessing of the pro-life movement. The participants stand on sidewalks — or in this case boulevards — praying for the nation and an end to abortion.
Some years are larger, said participant Sue Singer. In past years, there have been youth and teens. Although this year’s participants mainly included members of the catholic church, other churches have participated.
Some wondered if the pro-life rally in Harrisburg days earlier, to which several area churches had representatives, may have impacted turn-out. Or perhaps it was the threat of rain.
It didn’t matter. They gathered their signs and spread from red light to red light, signs held out, heads high.
The response from motorists was mostly positive, with many honking horns in support or waving hands. It wasn’t always so, said Singer.
When the event first was held in Wellsboro, the reaction was sometimes hostile with hand gestures, shouts and even people confronting those standing holding signs.
Another Life Chain was held in Mansfield. Organizer Dottie Welsh said about 10 people turned out there, including several college students. Public response was generally positive.
Organizers of both events said they hope to see more interdenominational participation in the future.