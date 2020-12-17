Ski Sawmill outside of Morris is asking its guests to do the following when visiting to help mitigate the spread:
- Read and comply with all instructions and signage posted at the resort and on its website, www.skisawmill.com.
- Stay home if you are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has.
- Wear a face covering in designated areas, including in all lines, riding the lift and in the lodge. Face coverings may be taken off when skiing or snowboarding down the mountain or while eating in the lodge.
- Maintain at least six feet physical distancing from other guests, including in lines.
- Wash and sanitize your hands frequently.
In turn, General Manager Mike Knefley said Sawmill is doing the following to protect its guests:
- Requiring all employees to wear masks or face coverings and providing mandatory training on COVID requirements and hygiene protocols.
- Screening all employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms. If an employee is found to have symptoms, they’ll be sent home and monitored.
- Providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant throughout the resort.
- Sanitizing all rental equipment after each use.
- Limiting group lessons to six people at a time.
- Encouraging less people in ticket lines, such as one person in each party purchasing the tickets.
- Enhancing cleaning measures throughout the resort and before and after each guest at overnight lodging.