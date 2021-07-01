His Thousand Hills Christian Camp and Retreat Center outside of Wellsboro kicked off the 2021 summer season with an open house on Saturday, June 26.
Visitors were treated to tours of the 108-acre property, as well as the cabins, gym and other facilities. Games, raffles and a dessert bar were provided.
“We want to show people that we’re here to serve the community,” said David Polczynski, vice chair of the retreat center’s board of directors. “We’re chartered to work with non-profits in the community, as well as religious groups.”
His Thousand Hills, like many other recreational facilities, was affected by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions.
“We tried to follow the guidelines,” Camp Host and Coordinator Michelle Polczynski said. “No overnight camps, although we had some groups who masked and spaced out. Over the winter we had some groups from Wellsboro Parks and Rec use our gym, since they couldn’t use the school facilities.”
His Thousand Hills is not affiliated with any particular church or religious organization.
“We have a very diverse Board,” said David Polczynski. “Our eight to 10 members come from different churches and backgrounds, and from Wellsboro, Mansfield and Troy.
“We’re also always looking for people to join our board,” he added. “We’re always looking for people with a heart for this kind of mission.”
HTH is a 501c(3) non-profit corporation. Wellsboro resident Ron Butler is a former long-time board member.
“Today I’m just volunteering,” said Butler, as he helped prepare for the open house. “This is a great place.”
A special visitor at the Open House was Marsha Phippen, the great-great granddaughter of the original owners of the property.
“Maude and Ross Phippen homesteaded up here around 1935,” Phippen said. “Once this camp started, I was always up here with my daughter, volunteering and washing dishes.”
The Phippen family is on record as owning the property since 1900; in the 1970s the land was deeded to two different religious organizations and turned into a camp. In 1979, ownership passed to His Thousand Hills, and the current camp and retreat center opened in 1982.
HTH will host a children’s day camp with the theme “Courage and Compassion” from Aug. 9-13.
“We had a very modified day camp last year,” said Michelle Polczynski. “It was actually good practice for this season. And we’re starting to come back.”
His Thousand Hills is fully open for the 2021 season, with cabins, tenting areas and all facilities available for parties, events, sports and community groups. For more information about His Thousand Hills, visit histhousandhills.org.