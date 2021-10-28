WELLSBORO — A ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 23 marked the opening of expanded quarters for one business, relocation of a second, the anniversary of a third and the creation of a fourth.
The former bowling alley at 299 Tioga St., Wellsboro, now houses four businesses focused on health and self-care: 365 Fitness, Mountain Life Cycling Studio, Arise Café and Carol’s Beauty and Glow Salon.
Chris and Lisa Bull own both the building and 365 Fitness, a gym that offers members 24-hour access to individuals age 18 and older. The gym relocated a short distance from its original location after it outgrew the space.
Members, the public, elected officials and economic development representatives attended the open house and grand opening, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The gym has seen success almost since day one. Austin Dunham, gym manager and a certified personal trainer, said the Bulls decided to create 365 Fitness in 2018 because they believed the area needed a larger, more accessible gym in the area. They purchased a former dialysis building in which to house the fledgling gym and Bull Chiropractic, opening Jan. 26, 2019.
“Within two years, they had outgrown the building and had more than 200 members,” said Dunham.
With increased membership, challenges and concerns arose with crowding. That’s no longer an issue.
On April 21, the Bulls purchased the building up the street; renovations began immediately. The new facility opened Aug. 1, with the grand opening held this past weekend.
The gym space more than quadrupled, going from about 1,200 square feet to more than 5,000, Dunham said. New equipment was added. The treadmills, stair steppers all offer Netflix, YouTube, games and Life Fitness On Demand, a virtual coaching program.
In the area below the cardio equipment are selectorized strength equipment, free weights, and other core equipment.
The other businesses joined as the building went through the renovations. Arise Cafe became part of the business when the Bulls began selling restaurant equipment. They reached out to Mountain Life Cycling because it fit with the theme. Carol’s, which had been in the building for six years, offers cosmetology services and tanning packages.
“Everything fits the part. The whole building is health and wellness,” Dunham said.
Membership now stands at 304 members, having picked up 17 new members at the open house.
The uniqueness of the gym is that it is available when members want to work out, said Dunham. With many people working shifts and children in school it can be challenging to find a time to work out. A key fob provides access, and also watches the activity.
“There’s not really a time when someone is not in the building,” Dunham said.
The gym is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Dunham, who lost 102 pounds in 2017 before attaining certification as a personal trainer, encourages everyone to look at being a healthier version of themselves. It’s a process that sometimes takes repeated attempts before success.
“I tried multiple times before I succeeded. Nothing clicked and then one day, it clicked,” he said.
365 Fitness offers incentives for those using the services such as the Workout of the Day and monthly challenges like Stop Soldier Suicide. During September, members were urged to walk or run 100 miles in the month with a goal of 2,000 miles. Members logged 2,095 miles and contributed $1,000 to Stop Soldier Suicide.
The business also offers a line of protein powders and supplements for members. A locker room is still to be completed, but the facility boasts four personal bath and shower rooms.
For more information on 365 Fitness, visit www.my365fit.com or find it on Facebook.